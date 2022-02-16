Attention freshmen: see four tips to do well at Sisu 2022 – Education

Anyone who took the National High School Exam in 2021 can compete for vacancies (photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil) Registration for the Unified Selection System (Sisu) was opened on Tuesday (15/2), and candidates have until Friday (18/2) to register on the website. During the four days, it is recommended that students begin to outline strategies and possibilities for filling out their options.

Those who took the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021, in any modality, did not finish the essay and did not participate as a trainer can apply for vacancies.

Enrollment takes place twice a year, always at the beginning of each school term, and must be done on the Sisu page. The candidate can choose two course options, the university, shift and the competition modality (if using quotas or through broad competition).

To make the best use of enrollment, Marcos Raggazzi, executive director of school units of the Bernoulli Education group, gives students some tips. “Sisu is an electronic vacancy auction. There are vacancies that will be distributed in Brazil and INEP wants to auction them, that is, whoever has the highest score wins the vacancy. As it is not possible to do this in a physical space, it happens on the Sisu platform. “, it says.

See the tips:

During the registration days, which end on February 18 (Friday), candidates can modify their options as many times as they wish and thus simulate the results. The system will consider the last option filled in, on the fourth day.

On the first day, the candidate enters his registration and chooses the first and second options. At dawn, everything will be processed and, on the second day, he will know if he would pass or not, and what his position is.

This can be done on three days in succession and it is only on the fourth day that the student’s final choice will be valid. “We encourage everyone to do the simulation, because only through it you can see your placement. It’s a big mistake to make a single bet when signing up only on the last day”, she reinforces.

Find out how educational institutions calculate grades to make a strategic choice

According to Marcos, some institutions use Enem scores with different criteria, such as evaluating with different weights for natural sciences, human sciences and languages.

During the three days of enrollment, the cut-off score (grade of the last student who is currently classified) varies, due to the entry and exit of students with different grades in the same number of places. Therefore, if the student did very well in one subject and not so well in another, it does not mean that the student cannot get the place.

Consult the websites of the institutions before opting

If in doubt between which institutions to place as first and second options, the student must enter the specific website of each university and seek information on the cut-off marks of the last three years. Although the values ​​change every year, it is a good alternative to find out if there is a chance of getting the job.

What to do after the result? Enroll or choose the waiting list?

If the student is selected in the 1st or 2nd option, regardless of whether he/she has registered, he/she will not be able to express interest in participating in the waiting list.

To participate in the waiting list, the candidate must access their Sisu newsletter and express interest within the deadline specified in the schedule. Anyone who was not selected in any of their options in the regular call can participate, being able to choose only one of the vacancies defined in the registration phase.

On the waiting list, it is important for the candidate to accompany the institution of the chosen vacancy with the registration calls. The eligible candidate may express interest in the first or second course option chosen in their registration at Sisu. Monitoring of waiting list calls made on the college website and on Sisu’s website.

Sisu at UFMG

The Federal University of Minas Gerais makes 6,309 places available in 79 undergraduate courses both for this first semester of the year and for the second. The vacancies are for the BH and Montes Claros campuses.

Check the Sisu schedule 1/2022

Registration: February 15th to 18th

Result of the single call: February 22

Enrollment or Academic Registration: February 23 to March 8

Interested in joining the waitlist: February 22 to March 8

Waitlist results: March 10

