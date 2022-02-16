Augusto Aras says that Covid CPI did not present evidence

× Photo: Antonio Augusto/Secom/PGR

the RMP, Augusto Aras (photo), stated that Covid CPI senators have not yet delivered the evidence about the alleged irregularities committed by authorities during the pandemic.

In an interview with CNN last night (15), Aras said that he only received a HD with information “disconnected and disorganized”.

“At that moment, the CPI claimed to deliver the evidence that would be linked to the facts authored by those indicted people. It turns out that there was no delivery of these evidence. PGR received a hard drive with 10 terabytes of disjointed and disorganized information.”

According to him, this made the Prosecutor’s Office file ten petitions to the STF seeking out “maintain the validity of the proof to prevent procedural nullities from resulting in impunity, as has recently happened in several cases”.

“The petitions directed to the Supreme Court aim exclusively to maintain the chain of custody of the evidence.”

According to the PGR, the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues, promised eight days ago to deliver the evidence in ten days.

“Today [terça, dia 15] it’s the eighth day. i hope until friday [18] Senator Randolfe and his eminent peers deliver this evidence so that the Supreme can preserve the chain of custodythe validity of the evidence and that we do not have nullities and impunity in the near future.”