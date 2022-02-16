Back, Neymar plays 23 minutes and starts Mbappé’s goal in PSG vs Real Madrid; see numbers | international football

The hairstyle was different, the age changed, but the quality with the ball at the feet remained the same for Neymar.

After 78 days away from the pitch due to an injury to his left ankle, the Brazilian striker returned to play for Paris Saint-Germain and, even though he was far from the ideal rhythm, he participated in the 1-0 victory over Real Madrid, in the round of 16. Champions League final.

Neymar after PSG's victory over Real Madrid – Photo: EFE

Neymar, now 30, started the game on the bench and first drew attention for his blond hair. He entered the match in the 26th minute of the second half, replacing Di María. Right off the bat, he took over the left wing of PSG’s attack, with Mbappé moving to a more centralized position.

In the first move, Neymar had to dribble to the referee. The table with Mbappé turned into a foul. The Brazilian got ready to hit, but it was Messi who took charge. Courtois saved the shot.

Neymar dribbles the referee on his first move in the match… — Photo: EFE

… And is knocked down by Alaba in the sequence of the move — Photo: EFE

Assistance not counted by UEFA

Neymar finished once in the match, but did not hit the goal. Still, he had a stake in the victory. It was he who started Mbappé’s goal, with a backheel for the Frenchman to invade the area and overcome Courtois. Uefa, however, did not consider that there was assistance from the Brazilian.

Otherwise, Neymar would have entered the historic top 5 of the Champions League, equaling Barcelona’s Xavi with 30 goal passes. Currently, the Brazilian is seventh on the list, with 29.

Neymar’s numbers at PSG 1 x 0 Real Madrid minutes played 23 submissions 1 passes 8/11 (73%) absences suffered 1

Of the eight passes made by Neymar, most were towards Messi: three. The Brazilian also made combinations with Mbappé and Paredes, twice each, and Kimpembe, once.

On the other hand, the Brazilian was triggered more by left-back Nuno Mendes, three times, a reflection of his open positioning on that side. Verratti, Mbappé, Paredes and Messi also exchanged passes with Neymar: twice each.

Neymar celebrates with Mbappé the goal of PSG – Photo: Reuters

PSG and Real Madrid will face each other again in the Champions League on March 9. The return match will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Spain. With the victory, PSG only need a draw to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.