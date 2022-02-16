Bahia Notícias / Notícia / Rui decided to run for senator and ‘forced’ allies to adapt; Otto will try government

The meeting, this Tuesday (15), between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, governor Rui Costa and senator Jaques Wagner has not yet ended (remember here), but the paths to the majority ticket of the group seem to have been resolved unilaterally over the last few days. Rui defined that he would be a candidate for the Senate and forced the allies to adapt so as not to collapse the tripod formed between PT, PSD and PP in Bahia. With the governor’s decision, senator Otto Alencar (PSD), who would be a candidate for reelection, would be moved to the candidacy for Ondina Palace.

According to information obtained by Bahia Notícias, it was only Rui’s decision to run for the Senate, without even listening to allies. The situation generated discomfort and there was an effort to find a common denominator between Wagner and Otto, who have been allies since 2010 – the PT’s second term had the Social Democrat as vice. After a lengthy dialogue, Wagner indicated that he would make room for Otto to be a candidate for the government – although the senator’s initial desire was to remain in office.

The arrangement would only contemplate PT and PSD, leaving the vice vacancy for a definition until the beginning of April, the deadline for disincompatibilities. João Leão’s Progressistas would inherit a buffer term of 9 months and, according to the assessment of left-wing leaders, would lose the preference for continuing on the ticket. This obstacle should only be resolved over the next few weeks.

If the rearrangement of the political group for the 2022 election is confirmed, Wagner would remain as senator, assume part of the political articulation in Lula’s campaign in Bahia and try to make connections between the project to elect Otto and the national PT program. Until now, the entire strategy of the PT and the Bahian left itself has been to reinforce the connection between Wagner and Lula, as happened in 2006 and resulted in the “red wave”, which defeated Carlism in Bahia.