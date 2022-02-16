Bank branches are closed due to non-compliance with the maximum waiting time

This happened on Tuesday, in Florianópolis.

The Procon of Santa Catarina, through a precautionary measure, determined the suspension of the activities of 11 bank branches of Caixa Econômica, Bradesco and Itaú, all in Florianópolis, this Tuesday, February 15th.

They will remain closed until they present a service adequacy plan with regard to the distribution of passwords, including outside the branch.

Even after being notified, bank agencies insist on not returning with public service within a minimum of five hours. Since the beginning of the quarantine last year, the Central Bank has allowed agencies across the country to change their opening hours in order to maintain social isolation.

However, with the resumption of activities and the flexibility measures, the agency has been receiving several complaints about the way the consumer is being served by the institutions, with reports of a waiting list of up to two hours for the withdrawal of the passwords, apart from the delay in attendance.

Consumers also complain that they do not have access to water, chairs for resting or toilets. The agency also requires the organization of service queues, with a minimum distance of two meters between consumers.

“We see no plausible justification for these agencies to continue with the reduced service time, leaving the consumer in an embarrassing situation, if the fact that they enter the agencies, for the regular period of 15 minutes, does not represent a risk to the health of the employees nor of the customers themselves”, says the director of the agency, Tiago Silva.

Failure to comply with the Precautionary Measure may result in a daily fine of R$ 100 thousand, in addition to being characterized as a crime of disobedience. An administrative process will also be initiated and companies will have a period of 10 days to present a defense.

Source: SC Government