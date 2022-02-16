Bank projects 15% rise in health plans, biggest adjustment in 22 years

Health plans may become more expensive this year and a projection by BTG Pactual points out that the readjustment may be 15% for individual monthly fees. If this analysis is confirmed, it will be the biggest increase in 22 years in the history of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The possible readjustment comes at a time when health plans are registering more and more users in health care plans: in December, the sector gathered more than 48 million customers.

+ Covid-19: Anvisa analyzes emergency use of Pfizer medication

If added to exclusively dental plans, the sector registered more than 78.2 million members at the end of 2021.

Last year, the plans had a negative adjustment of -8.19%, given that elective surgeries were suspended in 2020 and the costs of operators were lower than recorded in the pre-pandemic. And as nothing is isolated, collective plans, which account for most contracts in the country, should also suffer from the exacerbated rise in individual plans.

And to support the increase in plan values, BTG believes that the ANS will take into account items such as inflation, increased medical expenses and efficiency gains in the sector.

The ANS must decide on the topic by the middle of the year.

