Banrisul (BRSR6) has a profit of BRL 247.8 million in the 4th quarter, up 6.6%

Banrisul (BRSR6) reported a net income of R$247.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), a result 6.6% higher than that recorded in 4Q20.

In adjusted terms, net income reached BRL 258 million between October and December of last year, against BRL 329.7 million in the same period in 2020.

The financial margin was BRL 1.173 billion in 4Q21, compared to BRL 1.462 billion in 4Q20.

Revenue from banking services and fees totaled R$515.6 million in 4Q21, down 1.1% from the same period of the previous year.

Expenses with provision for credit losses reached BRL 155.7 million between October and December 2021, a decrease of 61.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 11.6% in 4Q21, down 4.2 percentage points from the same quarter in 2020.

Total assets totaled BRL 104.575 billion at the end of December last year, an increase of 13.8% compared to the same month of 2020.

The total loan portfolio reached BRL 41.042 billion in 4Q21, compared to BRL 34.605 billion in 4Q20.

Meanwhile, the provision for credit losses was BRL 2.629 billion at the end of December 2021, down 4.9% year-on-year.

Banrisul’s balance sheet in 2021

In 2021, Banrisul achieved a net income of R$948.5 million, an increase of 30.4% in relation to the result for 2020.

Adjusted net income, in turn, reached R$990.4 million, resulting in 11.4% of adjusted profitability on average equity in 2021.

The growth in the period reflects, in particular, the expansion of the loan portfolio, the lower flow of expenses from the allowance for loan losses and the result of interest in subsidiaries and affiliates.

Banrisul credit

The loan portfolio reached R$41.0 billion in December 2021, with growth of R$3.4 billion or 9.1% in the 12 months.

“The Bank’s performance in the second half of the year stands out, with growth of R$ 4.4 billion, around 12% compared to the first half, driven by the expansion of payroll-deductible loans, rural credit, corporate credit with Guarantor (FGI) and credit to foreign trade”, highlighted the bank.

digital channels

In 2021, of the total transactions carried out at Banrisul, 80.0% of the transactions carried out took place digitally.

In the period, the Internet Banking (Home and Office Banking) and Mobile Banking (Minha Conta, Afinidade and Office) channels accessed through the Banrisul Digital app had 450.7 million hits, 25.4% more than in 2020 .

Banrisul’s guidelines

Banrisul projects growth in the loan portfolio, in line with the pace presented during the second half of the year.

For 2022, it predicts that the total loan portfolio will expand between 24% and 29%, where rural credit would increase between 35% and 40% at Banrisul.

The financial margin will grow between 4.5% and 8.5%. For the cost of credit, the bank projected between 2% and 3%.

In the case of total funding, Banrisul expects expansion between 8% and 12%.

Administrative expenses are expected to increase between 4% and 8%, while Return on Equity would be between 9% and 13%.

