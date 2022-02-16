Barbara has one of the biggest rejections in history

With 86.02% of the votes, Bárbara was the fourth eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo). With the percentage, she entered the top 10 of the biggest rejections in triple walls in the history of the reality show. The model faced the hot seat with Arthur Aguiar and Natália – who received 4.95% and 9.03% of the votes, respectively.

The former BBB is in eighth place in the ranking and is the first participant of this edition to make the list. The top 10 has names like Karol Conká, Nego Di, Projota, Viih Tube and Kerline.

Check out the ranking of those eliminated from the “BBB” with the highest rejection in triple walls:

1st Karol Conka “BBB 21”: 99.17%

2nd Nego Di “BBB 21”: 98.76%

3rd Viih Tube “BBB 21”: 96.69%

4th Patricia “BBB 18”: 94.26%

5th Nayara “BBB 18”: 92.69%

6th Project “BBB 21”: 91.89%

7th Ana Paula “BBB 18”: 89.85%

8th Barbara “BBB 22”: 86.02%

9th Victor Hugo “BBB 20”: 85.22%

10th Kerline “BBB 21”: 83.50%

BBB 22: All participants who have already been eliminated from reality

1 / 4 4th out: Barbara BBB 22: Barbara on elimination night Playback/Globoplay two / 4 3rd out: Naiara Azevedo BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo on elimination night Playback/Globoplay 3 / 4 2nd out: Rodrigo BBB 22: Rodrigo on elimination night Playback/Globoplay 4 / 4 1st out: Luciano BBB 22: Luciano is the first to be eliminated from the program Playback/Globoplay