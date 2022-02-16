Barbara has one of the biggest rejections in history

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Barbara has one of the biggest rejections in history 4 Views

With 86.02% of the votes, Bárbara was the fourth eliminated from “BBB 22” (TV Globo). With the percentage, she entered the top 10 of the biggest rejections in triple walls in the history of the reality show. The model faced the hot seat with Arthur Aguiar and Natália – who received 4.95% and 9.03% of the votes, respectively.

The former BBB is in eighth place in the ranking and is the first participant of this edition to make the list. The top 10 has names like Karol Conká, Nego Di, Projota, Viih Tube and Kerline.

Check out the ranking of those eliminated from the “BBB” with the highest rejection in triple walls:

  • 1st Karol Conka “BBB 21”: 99.17%
  • 2nd Nego Di “BBB 21”: 98.76%
  • 3rd Viih Tube “BBB 21”: 96.69%
  • 4th Patricia “BBB 18”: 94.26%
  • 5th Nayara “BBB 18”: 92.69%
  • 6th Project “BBB 21”: 91.89%
  • 7th Ana Paula “BBB 18”: 89.85%
  • 8th Barbara “BBB 22”: 86.02%
  • 9th Victor Hugo “BBB 20”: 85.22%
  • 10th Kerline “BBB 21”: 83.50%

BBB 22: All participants who have already been eliminated from reality

BBB 22: Barbara on elimination night - Reproduction/Globoplay

1 / 4

4th out: Barbara

BBB 22: Barbara on elimination night

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo on elimination night - Reproduction/Globoplay

two / 4

3rd out: Naiara Azevedo

BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo on elimination night

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Rodrigo on elimination night - Reproduction/Globoplay

3 / 4

2nd out: Rodrigo

BBB 22: Rodrigo on elimination night

Playback/Globoplay

BBB 22: Luciano is the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Globoplay

4 / 4

1st out: Luciano

BBB 22: Luciano is the first to be eliminated from the program

Playback/Globoplay

After Barbara’s elimination, who is the most hated participant of the ‘BBB 22’?

Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll

3.97%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.55%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.08%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.58%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.81%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.55%

Playback/Globoplay

55.46%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.41%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

10.26%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.89%

Reproduction / TV Globo

1.08%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.33%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.81%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.25%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.41%

Playback / Playplus

1.41%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.15%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 1208 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

PGR does not follow CPI complaints and senators threaten to ask for impeachment

Senators from the Covid Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) threaten to file a request for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved