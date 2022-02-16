BBB 22: Bárbara says she hopes for Laís, but believes that Arthur will be champion of the reality show | More you

Ana Maria Braga is on vacation, but the painting “ Coffee with the Eliminated “, from “Mais Você”, no. Replacing the presenter, Fabricio Battaglini and Thalita Morete received on the morning of this Wednesday, 2/16, Barbara Heck which was the fourth eliminated from the BBB 22, with 86/02% of the public vote this Tuesday, 2/15.

Right away, Thalita apologized, as the gaúcha said when she left the reality who wanted to have coffee with Ana Maria. “That’s great, because I have breakfast with you and I come back another day to have coffee with Ana”, joked the now ex-BBB.

Bárbara chooses the plant, the player and the gossip of ‘BBB22’

Barbara said that she advised her friends lais and Jade not to vote anymore Arthur or Natalia. “I hope they take my message. It’s a really bad, frustrating feeling to be leaving. We have to accept it. Do what?”

She also said she was shocked by the public’s idea that she had helped Jade set up Paredão. “I don’t know what shows people are watching, because if I could pick one person [para disputar a berlinda] It wouldn’t be Arthur.”

2 of 2 Bárbara Heck participates in ‘Café com o Eliminado’, in ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Reproduction Bárbara Heck participates in ‘Café com o Eliminado’, in ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Reproduction

Bárbara was perplexed by the possibility of Laís and Jade partnering with Gustavo, who joined the reality show after staying at Casa de Vidro. “I hope it’s just a joke, for God’s sake,” she said.

The model from Rio Grande do Sul saw a video in which Larissa advises Jade not to trust Laís and her, insinuating that they are not true to the influencer and also calling them a plant. “I don’t know how the program is being edited. I have to see everything to know what could be fake news”, she said, about the stories told by the woman from Pernambuco being invented on purpose.

Assuming to be a ‘gossip with great pride’, Bárbara pointed to Arthur as the great player of the BBB 22 and Lucas as a “plant”. smart and good in the tests. “I have nothing against anyone, only Gustavo who has been irritating me a lot”, he pointed out.