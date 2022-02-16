BBB Chat: Barbara talks about her relationship with Jade Picon

After the elimination of Bárbara this Tuesday (15), the fourth eliminated of the BBB22 talked to Rafa Kalimann during the ‘BBB Chat‘. In the program, the model spoke about her approach and friendship with Jade Picon inside the house. In the conversation, even with a certain fear, the former BBB believes that everything was very sincere between them.

During the program, the former BBB spoke about the relationship with the influencer. “I felt more threatened due to the proximity, but I don’t regret at no time of having allied myself. It was genuine and it was important too.” comment Barbarian.

The presenter also showed the moment where Larissa say to Jade be careful with Barbarian and lais. While watching, the model commented: “What did I do so bad?“, he asked. Even so, the participant said she was not surprised by the position of the new resident of the house, who joined the game this week.

Questioned by Rafa, the sister commented that she did not notice that the Leader of the week would have changed her posture with them. “She trusted me, little things, I saw that she trusted and wanted to be reciprocal“finished.

Alert when leaving the house

As soon as I learned of its elimination, Barbarian left a message for her allies straight from the sofa in the house. For Rafa Kalimannshe said she asked the sisters to rethink the focus they gave to some participants.

“If I leave, for God’s sake, take the focus off Natalia and gives up on Arthur“, he commented.

