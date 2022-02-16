BBB22: After Jade’s controversial WMD strategy, Leo Picon invades his sister’s network and criticizes the team: ‘Patience close to the limit’; watch

Jeez! Did it go bad?! Leo Picon, Jade’s brother, showed discontent with the team that commands the brunette’s social networks while she is confined to BBB22. In the early hours of Wednesday (16), the boy made some mocking stories, saying he was seriously thinking about “taking” his sister’s accounts back.

According to the influencer, he himself was responsible for creating the networks used by Jade today. “Just to let you know, it’s midnight, I’m breaking into Jade’s Instagram in ways I won’t say. I can take Jade’s Instagram anytime, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok… all the networks I created back then, they can come back to my hand“, he stated.

“I do not agree with the work, with the communications, with the positions, with the positions of the administrators. This is getting to me. My patience is close to the limit and when that happens I will intervene in the communication“, finished the boy.

The video was posted on the sister’s Instagram feed, and the caption jokes: “Direct now! Leo Picon admin? Is that what you want? By the power of decision of the public. For the return of quality in these networks“. Jeez! Is it all a big joke or is the bug really catching? Watch:

Leo’s announcement comes on the heels of a change in strategy by those responsible for Jade’s accounts. Faced with the girl’s attitudes inside the house and her drop in popularity outside, the administrators decided to embrace the sister’s new “villain” image. For starters, her fans started to be called “Pitonizados”, in reference to the nickname that the public has used for her: Jade Piton. “You blinked and the new age came! Hurricane on the nets and in the game“, they wrote in the captions. Python is a species of snake, most common in Asia or Africa.

The change of identity also came with a video, in which the administrators compared Jade’s personality with characters like Carminha, from “Avenida Brasil”, and Regina George, from “Meninas Malvadas”. In the comments – which are now limited – the public was divided between those who liked the strategy and those who found it unnecessary. The influencer’s mother, Monica Picon, is in the second group. “Clueless“, she wrote in response to one of the posts.