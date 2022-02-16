BBB22. Ludmilla reveals if Maria stole Brunna’s “hair”

Ludmilla used social networks, this Tuesday (15/2), to deny that Maria has “stolen” Brunna’s hair at BBB22. On social media, fans of the reality speculated that the actress would have gone out with the dancer’s wig.

Maria was expelled from BBB22 after assaulting Natália during the Discordia Game. The news of the theft went viral and generated several memes: the lace wig is valued at R$10,000.

“Reality: The tail [de cavalo] it’s Maria’s, and the lace is on Bru’s head”, wrote Ludmilla.

Reality: the tail is Maria’s and the lace is on bru’s head. https://t.co/lKbHJi5zJL — LUDMILLA 🤙🏾 (@Ludmilla) February 15, 2022

Maria left the program wearing a lace, but it wasn’t Brunna’s.