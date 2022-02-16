BBB22. Ludmilla reveals if Maria stole Brunna’s “hair”

Ludmilla used social networks, this Tuesday (15/2), to deny that Maria has “stolen” Brunna’s hair at BBB22. On social media, fans of the reality speculated that the actress would have gone out with the dancer’s wig.

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has short blonde hair and looks seriously into the camera.3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-bruna

Brunna Gonçalves, 30, is a dancer, youtuber and digital influencer. Born in Rio de Janeiro, she gained the spotlight after assuming a relationship with singer Ludmilla Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has short blonde hair and looks seriously into the camera.***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

She began her dance career at age 15, when she auditioned for the first time and was approved for a vacancy in the United States.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has dark hair and looks seriously into the camera***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

Without the support of her parents, the influencer even lived inside a train to follow her dream of being a dancer.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has long blonde hair and looks seriously into the camera***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

A digital content creator since 2015, the youtuber also worked publishing videos about beauty and lifestyle on the audiovisual platform. Over time, she saw the number of followers grow and took a liking to the new career.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has long blonde hair and looks seriously into the camera***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

In 2017, he started to compose the ballet corps of funkeira Ludmilla, at which time he gained more visibility in the dance area.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, two women are positioned in the center. They are next to each other, they have long hair and they look seriously at the camera.***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

Very friendly, Brunna and Ludmilla realized that the feeling between them went further. In 2019, they took up dating and got married in a surprise ceremony held on the dancer’s birthday.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has long dark hair and looks seriously into the camera.***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

Extremely vain, the influencer does not hide that she performed numerous aesthetic procedures. In fact, Brunna even shared her before and after on social media.Playback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has long dark hair and looks seriously into the camera.***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

“I filled out my jaw, cheekbones, chin, mouth, Chinese mustache and dark circles” and “I shaved my back, then it enhanced my butt”, were some of the statements made by the dancerPlayback / Instagram

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She has long dark hair and looks seriously into the camera.***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22

With more than three million followers on social networks, Brunna is one of the participants of the 22nd edition of the Big Brother Brasil programPlayback / Instagram

Maria was expelled from BBB22 after assaulting Natália during the Discordia Game. The news of the theft went viral and generated several memes: the lace wig is valued at R$10,000.

“Reality: The tail [de cavalo] it’s Maria’s, and the lace is on Bru’s head”, wrote Ludmilla.

Maria left the program wearing a lace, but it wasn’t Brunna’s.

