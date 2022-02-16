BBB22: Production leaks audio of Jade Picon farting in the bathroom | BBB22

Earlier this Tuesday night (15), Jade Picon and Bárbara Heck were talking in the leader’s room. The influencer went to the bathroom, while the walled woman talked about Gustavo Marsengo saying that the model did not receive votes from the cast. The production of the reality show, due to a technical error, let the girl’s audio escape. First, a fart sound and then it is possible to hear a groan of relief from the sister.

Before what happened, Bárbara was outraged by Gustavo saying that she didn’t receive votes in almost a month of playing. The model did not swallow the pin from the newly arrived lawyer and vented to Jade Picon. “If I go out, I’d rather go out as a plant than hated. If I come out as a plant, I’ll even be shocked, surprised. Four weeks, two weeks I was immune from evidence I won. Twelve hours holding a damn box. It was only a week that I was not voted. How does the guy throw me this one that she’s a person who never gets votes?”, asked the girl.

Gustavo’s strategy

Later, in the kitchen, Bárbara went to question Gustavo about his speech that the blonde didn’t receive votes, justifying that she was immune for two weeks. As Jade Picon ate half a papaya with granola, the model received a response that she did not expect. “Barbara, I’m going to be honest with you. My first objective inside that house was move the gamebecause looking at it from the outside, it was boring as hell”, complained the brother.

“I think I managed to do it, but doing it, I know I put a huge target on my forehead, because I know that next week, a lot of people are coming at me. Is my strategy risky? My strategy is risky. I keep my principles because I know that I didn’t speak ill of anyone in terms of character”, pinned Gustavo. Trying to lighten the mood between the two, Jade Picon revealed that she was considered for BBB20.

Jade Picon at BBB20

About the 2020 edition, she recalled that even the health test she had done to enter the reality. “But after I didn’t go, I felt really bad, but then I understood that it wasn’t the time.” Jade Picon said that when she received the invitation for the current season, she didn’t think much about it and accepted right away. Excited about the subject, Gustavo also talked about how production contacted with him.

“When I was called, I got the call from the program. When I saw that it was DDD 21, I already knew what it was. I was playing CS (Counter-Strike), in the middle of a match with the guys. I said: ‘I’ll be right back’. Then I went, answered and it was them calling me”, said the curitibano, excited. In tonight’s program (15), we will have one more elimination at BBB22. Jade Picon indicated the former rebel again. Who leaves: Arthur, Barbara or Natalia?