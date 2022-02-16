BBB22: With Jessi’s help, Gustavo catches Larissa in the jump, and a loose argument between glaziers: ‘The matter has arrived’; watch

It didn’t take long for the atmosphere of peace and harmony between the participants of the ‘House of Glass’ to end… On the morning of this Wednesday (16), Larissa and Gustavo carried out a discussion like that, after being caught by their brother.

As soon as they officially entered the game, last Sunday (13), both participants chose different strategies and allies. However, one of Larissa’s tactics was to ‘make the grave’ of her former colleague glazier. In other conversations, the sister had already stated that Marsengo was getting on her nerves and today was the last straw for the duo.

While the Pernambuco native talked with Jessilane, Eliezer and Vinicius at the door of the confessional, she stated that having strategy in the game is very important, but insisted that her real desire was to enter ‘BBB22’ with her heart. “From the beginning, I wanted to enter [jogando com] strategy and heart. Dosing and not taking the heart and throwing it in a fucking box with a key and closing it”, released her.

It was then that Gustavo left the confessional and everyone fell into absolute silence. Larissa “ran away” from her brother and entered Lollipop’s room, but the curitibano didn’t miss the chance to stab the group. “Ah, the matter arrived”, he said in a mocking tone. Jessilane, in turn, “delivered” the gossip. “The crowd was really commenting”, she confirmed.

Marsengo went into the other room and picked up the fight with his former roommate. “Anyone who wants to say something to me, say it straight to my face, okay? Better than giving a cherub is talking to the face”, he exclaimed, arousing Larissa’s fury. “If the cap fits, I can’t do anything“, replied the sister.

With their voices raised, the two then began to argue directly. “It’s not a hood, Larissa. I caught you talking about me to my face” accused the businessman. “Is it just you in here?” she asked. “If you wanted to come in here, accommodated, you can come in, I didn’t. Play your game and I’ll play mine. Respect my person.” Gustavo shot.

“It’s not just you here inside the house as a strategist, no”, insisted the woman from Pernambuco, who had already shown discomfort with the participant’s tactics before. “I think the hood fit was for you”, declared the brother. “If you think the only strategist in the house is you, you’re wrong, my love. You’re not the only one who knows how to play, no” said Tomásia, before leaving the place. “Come on, little plant”, mocked Gustavo.

Larissa rebels

The argument with her brother left the woman from Pernambuco visibly irritated and, back in her room, she recounted the episode to her colleagues. “I don’t take it home, no. He was there in the living room and he came here in the bedroom to let go and leave. And wouldn’t he listen? Oh, stop!” complained the sister, in a tone of revolt. “He said, ‘If you want to talk about me, talk to my face’”, Larissa said.

Not satisfied, the girl accused the glazier of thinking he was the only good player on the reality show. “Does he think he’s the only strategist in the house? So, he’s finding himself a lot, right?”, added. “I wanted to understand, because no one mentioned names”said Vyni, confused. “If you’re feeling bothered, hit, it’s because something he’s doing”, opined to tiktoker.

In the sequence, everyone revealed the emojis they gave the businessman on the day’s keridometer. “I gave a banana”confessed Vinicius. “I gave a snake”, declared Slovenia. “I threw up”, added Brunna Gonçalves. This duo will still give something to talk about!