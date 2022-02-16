Belgium approves four-day week and grants right to switch off

THE Belgium has decided to pass a four-day work week and allow workers to ignore their bosses after work.

The country announced this Tuesday a series of changes in the labor market in a package approved by the multiparty government.

This package of measures allows workers to “hang up” after working hours, being able to ignore any work-related message.

“We have spent two difficult years. With this agreement, we have established a beacon for a more innovative, sustainable and digital economy. The aim is to be able to strengthen people and companies”, said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo.

In Portugal, the rule of not contacting employees outside office hours has already been implemented. The four-day week is also considered, having Costa addressed this possibility at the beginning of the year, when he was campaigning for the early elections held on January 30th.

