Belgium is the newest country to approve a four-day workweek

Four-day workweek will not reduce workload, says government

The government’s idea is to increase the population’s employment rate, offering better working conditions;

App drivers will also be able to earn labor rights more easily;

Companies will also be prohibited from contacting employees after 11pm.

Belgian citizens will have the right to work a four-day week without loss of pay thanks to a government review of the country’s labor laws brought about by the Covid pandemic.

The option for employees to work more days to earn a three-day weekend was among a package of economic reforms agreed within the ruling coalition on Tuesday.

Companies can decline an employee’s request for a condensed workweek – under which they will work the same total hours – but employers will need to justify their response in writing.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the aim of labor market reforms, including new rules on night work, is to create a more dynamic and productive economy.

“If you compare our country with others, you will see that we are much less dynamic,” he said. “After two difficult years, the job market has evolved. With this agreement, we are setting the benchmark for a good economy.”

Four-day workweeks were tested in Iceland between 2015 and 2019 and have since become the choice of 85% of the country’s working population.

De Croo said his government needed to encourage more people to work, with just 71.4% of people aged 20 to 64 working – 10 percentage points lower than in the Netherlands and Germany.

Belgium’s seven-party federal coalition has set a target of increasing the proportion at work to 80% by 2030.

Greater “freedom for the employee” was said by De Croo as the key to increasing the employment rate. But strict rules that have long been opposed by business groups have also been targeted by the reforms.

Companies with 20 or more employees are expected to offer their employees the option to “disconnect” after working hours, meaning they don’t have to answer calls or respond to emails between 11pm and 5am.

Uber couriers or drivers will also receive employee entitlements more quickly under a new self-employment approach based in part on European Commission guidance on so-called platform work.

However, under the new labor laws, a night work rate of pay will only take effect after midnight, instead of the current 8pm limit.

“The Covid period forced us to work more flexibly. The job market had to adapt to that,” said De Croo.