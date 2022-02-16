Belgium proposes 4-day work week with no loss of pay

THE Belgium is a country known for having one of the toughest job markets in the world. And to bring a little more flexibility to the sector, a recently announced agreement in the country aims to give citizens more free time.

Read more: Assaí offers 330 job openings in 11 Brazilian states

In practice, the measure gives Belgian employees the right to complete a full working week in just 4 days, instead of the traditional 5. Best of all, without loss or reduction of salary.

If the company refuses the request of an employee who wants a leaner working week, the company must explain, in writing, the reason for the denial.

“The aim is to give people and companies more freedom to organize their working hours,” Prime Minister Alexandre De Croo said on Tuesday in Brussels.

employment incentive

Eurostat data for the third quarter of 2021 shows that around 71 out of every 100 Belgians aged 20 to 64 are employed. The number is lower compared to the eurozone average of around 73.

To change this scenario, a federal coalition agreement, proposed by seven Belgian parties, created a target for the employment rate in the country: 80% by 2030. The measure is fundamental to guarantee the maintenance of pensions and the financing of futures. tax cuts.

The new rules, it is worth mentioning, also apply to digital platform workers, regardless of how they fit into the contracts.