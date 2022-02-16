Beware of Sodium and Hydration: How to Reduce Bloating with 5 Actions – 02/15/2022

One of the most common complaints in the office is swelling. The two most common are: abdominal swelling after eating or body swelling, especially in the lower limbs.

The good part is that you can include some attitudes in the street routine and get rid of this problem. See five tips below.

drink more water

One thing we need to understand is that, on average, 70% of our body is water — essential for processes such as regulating body temperature, the proper functioning of organs, eliminating toxins, lubricating mucous membranes, transporting nutrients, etc. When water cannot be well absorbed by the body, it is retained in places it should not, causing the famous swelling.

So if you feel swelling in your lower limbs, increase your water consumption. I know that many people think they will retain even more fluid, but the opposite is true. The more we consume, the less liquids we retain.

In the water, especially 30 minutes before meals, you can include half a squeezed lemon or a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. This combination will stimulate digestion, reducing poor digestion and post-meal bloating. So you can improve both symptoms: body and abdominal swelling.

dine early

I know our routine is hectic and we often get home very late. But it is worth trying to better organize the night period and leave dinner around 7pm. That way you get a break of at least three hours before going to bed.

This practice will facilitate digestion, reduce abdominal bloating and provide a more peaceful sleep. Studies point out that this habit helps protect heart health, especially in people who are predisposed to cardiovascular diseases, preventing the accumulation of fluids and consequently swelling.

If you can’t eat dinner early, it’s worth prioritizing easily digestible foods in the evening, such as cooked vegetables, fish and eggs. Avoid fatty meats and refined carbohydrates at night.

Work out

For those who suffer from body swelling, especially that feeling of tired legs at the end of the day, physical activity is essential. The good news is that you don’t have to spend hours at the gym to stimulate your body: a 30-minute session will generate a good result.

The idea with exercise is to increase your heart rate and breathing rate, thus warming up your body. With this, your body will use sweat to cool the temperature and this sweat will be eliminated with toxins, thus reducing swelling.

To further help the body with this elimination of toxins, a good pre-workout would be a juice, which goes great in this heat. In addition, the juice is easy to digest and absorb, preventing abdominal swelling.

A combination that I really like is horsetail tea with beetroot. To make it is very easy, just blend 1 cup of mackerel tea with 1/2 cup of ice, 1/2 small beetroot and 1 thick slice of watermelon in a blender. The ideal is to beat all the ingredients and consume 20 minutes before training.

more real food

The less you unpack and the more you peel, the better your food will be. The consumption of vegetables, vegetables and fruits helps in the proper functioning of our body, improving digestion and reducing fluid retention.

Some foods give that extra strength and it’s worth including them in everyday life. Coconut water and fruits such as watermelon, melon, banana, mango and strawberry help the body to eliminate the retained liquid. Try to include these fruits in the intervals between big meals, such as mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

As for vegetables, foods such as spinach, broccoli, parsley, carrots, beets, eggplant, tomato, cucumber, celery and lettuce will help in the proper functioning of the intestine, preventing constipation and thus reducing abdominal swelling. Try to put at least one of these items in your lunch and dinner.

Another important point is that the inclusion of these foods must be daily, as they do not have an immediate effect, like a medication, for example, but rather act with continuous use and bring benefits throughout the day.

Beware of Excess Sodium

One of the biggest villains is ultra-processed foods, which contain an excessive amount of sodium, even when we consume small portions. It is very common for people to say that they hardly use salt, but when we go to see, the food is seasoned with those powders or cubes of ready-made seasonings that contain a very large amount of monosodium glutamate — which greatly increases the sodium content, without leaving the very salty food.

Whenever you buy industrialized food, keep an eye on the label and observe the percentage of the daily reference value. Instant noodles, for example, contain 58% of all the sodium we can consume throughout the day. If you add to the other industrialized items that you consume throughout the day, it is very easy to exceed the ideal volume.

It is proven that high sodium consumption worsens fluid retention, so avoid ultra-processed foods such as soups, seasonings and instant noodles, packaged snacks, meat, chicken or vegetable flavored broths, ready and seasoned sauces, ready-to-eat frozen products such as pasta, pizza, hamburgers, nuggets, sausages, sausages such as ham, turkey breast, etc.

A really cool exercise to do is to add up the percentage of all processed foods you consume in your day and then assess what needs to be excluded so that they don’t exceed 50%, so you don’t run the risk of exceeding the daily amount.