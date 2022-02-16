BH trade will close at carnival despite request from Kalil – Gerais

Stores will follow the normal carnival schedule and will only work on Carnival Saturday (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 8/7/21)

The Chamber of Shopkeepers of Belo Horizonte (CDL BH) confirmed that the capital’s commerce will not work during this year’s Carnival. In January, Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appealed to merchants to open their stores normally during what would be the holiday.

In a note, CDL informs that employees will not be able to be summoned to work on the date this year according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement of the category. That is, stores will be able to open, however, without the labor of the workers.

CDL also highlights that, although none of the carnival days is legally declared a national or municipal holiday in Belo Horizonte, the period is known by many as a holiday.

Also in January, the Belo Horizonte Shopkeepers Union (Sindilojas) had already informed that its schedule for opening stores will be based on the collective agreement of 2022 and that only Saturday (26/02) will be considered a normal working day for employees .

Therefore, Sunday (2/27), Monday (2/28), Tuesday (03/01) and Wednesday (03/02) until 12:00, the trade will be closed in the capital. Look:

02/26 – Saturday – Normal operation

02/27 – Sunday – No working hours (early compensation for the April 21 holiday)

02/28 – Monday – No office hours (Commerce Day)

01/03 – Tuesday – No office hours

02/03 – Wednesday – No office hours before 12:00

banks

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) reinforced, in a statement, that on Monday (2/28) and on Tuesday (03/01) there will be no public opening hours at the branches. On Ash Wednesday (02/03), the working day will start at 12:00, as usual in other years.

public bodies

Due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19 and the increase in cases at the beginning of the year, the City of Belo Horizonte announced that it will not declare an optional point in the capital. Then, the operation will be normal in public bodies.

The government of Minas Gerais announced that the 28th of February, the 1st and 2nd of March will be an optional point for state employees.