Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘still a big possibility’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘still a big possibility’ 1 Views

posted on 02/15/2022 18:07

(credit: AFP)


(credit: AFP)

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains “a great possibility” but that “diplomacy must be given every opportunity”.

The United States “has not yet verified” any withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine and “analysts indicate that it remains in a very threatening position,” the president said in a speech at the White House, noting that Russian troops are now estimated. at “over 150,000”.

If Russia attacks Ukraine, sanctions “are ready”, Biden warned.



Comments do not represent the opinion of the newspaper and are the responsibility of the author.
Messages are subject to prior moderation before publication.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Sisu 2022: with high cut grades, UFMG becomes a meme on the internet – Education

Meme enjoys the UFMG cut-off marks for Sisu 2022 (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) The release of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved