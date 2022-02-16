Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine ‘still a big possibility’

posted on 02/15/2022 18:07



(credit: AFP)

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains “a great possibility” but that “diplomacy must be given every opportunity”.

The United States “has not yet verified” any withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine and “analysts indicate that it remains in a very threatening position,” the president said in a speech at the White House, noting that Russian troops are now estimated. at “over 150,000”.

If Russia attacks Ukraine, sanctions “are ready”, Biden warned.





