Biden welcomes announcement of Russian troop withdrawal, but warns Ukraine invasion still clear possibility | World

“The Russian Defense Minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. It would be nice, but we haven’t checked that out yet. We have not yet verified that Russian military units are returning to their bases,” Biden said. “Our analysts indicate that they remain in a very threatening position, and it remains a fact now that Russia has over 150,000 troops circling Ukraine and Belarus, and along the Ukrainian border. And invasion clearly remains possible.”

The American once again threatened heavy sanctions if this happens.

“The United States is prepared, whatever happens. We are ready to engage in diplomacy with Russia and our allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole. And we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack.” against Ukraine, which is still a big possibility. All the events of the last few weeks and months, this has been our approach and it continues to be our approach now,” Biden said.

World leaders cautiously and suspiciously welcome announcement of withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian border

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he did not want war in the region, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who cited the “damned duty” to defend peace.

“We want [uma guerra], or not? Of course not. Therefore, we present our proposals for a negotiation process,” Putin said.

“Brave actions have to come from all of us. It’s our damn duty to defend peace,” Scholz said.

The leaders’ speeches come amid heightened tensions in Ukraine. Western countries threaten Russia with “unprecedented” sanctions in the event of an attack on Ukrainian territory.

The United States and other NATO military alliance countries have sent military reinforcements to eastern Europe and say an invasion could take place “at any moment”.

Scholz, like Macron, refused to undergo Russia’s Covid test

Putin said Russia had decided to withdraw some of its troops to allow more discussions with Western countries.

Scholz said, alongside the Russian president, that the withdrawal “is a good sign” and that diplomatic options to avoid war have not yet been exhausted.

During the interview, Putin said he wanted to “continue working together” with Western countries on European security to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

“We are willing to continue working together. We are willing to follow the path of negotiation”, he said.

The Russian president criticized Western countries’ rejection of his main demands, which “unfortunately did not receive a constructive response”.

the Russian government calls for an end to NATO’s expansionist policy

In addition, the Russians want NATO to commit to not deploying strike weapons near its borders.

Russia also calls for the return of NATO’s border infrastructure to what it was in 1997, before the entry of countries from the former Soviet Union into the bloc

Putin also stressed that he will not renounce these demands and that they would form part of negotiations between Russians and Westerners.

Russian troops leave border region with Ukraine

The Russian government confirmed the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops stationed on the border with Ukraine, stressing that the exercises are normal and denouncing what it calls Western “hysteria” in the face of an alleged invasion of the neighboring country.

“We have always said that after the maneuvers the troops will return to their headquarters. And that is what is happening now. It is the usual procedure,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops in regions of its territory close to the borders with Ukraine.

In addition, Russia has sent military personnel to Belarus for military exercises that are expected to end on February 20. Thus, Ukraine is almost completely surrounded by Russian military.