Bitcoin soars after Canada passes bill to freeze bank accounts

Seeking to end the truckers’ protest in his country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passed the Emergencies Act on Monday (14) to freeze protesters’ bank accounts, forcing them to desist.

Additionally, Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stated that all crowdfunding platforms and payment services will need to register with government bodies. This is another measure to try to weaken the protests.

Such a measure is so heavy that it is only being used for the second time, in peacetime, 50 years apart from the first.

account freezing

While such measures may be common in more socialist countries, Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s speech makes it clear how any government deals with those who disagree with its laws.

“Starting today, a bank, or other financial services provider, will be able to immediately freeze or suspend an account without a court order.”

“The government is issuing an order with immediate effect under the Emergencies Act authorizing Canadian financial institutions to temporarily stop providing financial services if the institution suspects that an account is being used to promote lockdowns and illegal squatters. This order covers personal and corporate accounts.”said Chrystia Freeland

Finally, the prime minister said that government institutions will have a new authority to share information with banks and other institutions.

With that, conversations about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and Bitcoin began to emerge. After all, the first of these will provide governments with even more control over individuals, while the second makes this impossible.

Bitcoin soars on Tuesday

As Bitcoin cannot be frozen or confiscated, Canada’s Emergency Act is further proof that this asset is critical for those who don’t want a government to get their hands on their money.

With that, Bitcoin soared about 5% between Monday afternoon (14) and Tuesday morning (15). Proving not only to be a hedge against inflation, as we saw last year, but also a great anti-censorship asset.

In addition to the benefits cited above, Protestants are already using Bitcoin to receive donations. In total, more than 20 BTC have already been sent to truck drivers, an amount equivalent to 4.6 million reais.

The situation even became a meme: