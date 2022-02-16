Bolsonaro avoids war and Lula gives up the election: understand

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) abused fake news this Tuesday (15). The level of lies spread on social networks demonstrates that the extreme right in the country is betting on an increasing detachment from reality. Since the beginning of the day, social networks have been flooded with false information, absolutely far from the facts.

One of them, for example, said that former President Lula (PT) will not run in the presidential elections in October. The information is false, has been challenged by vetting agencies and contradicts objective facts. Another lie, possibly even more absurd, points out that Bolsonaro was responsible for preventing a “3rd World War”.

:: Federal Police contest fake news and deny that there is a new testimony by Adélio incriminating PT ::

Lula withdrew from the election? False

The lie about Lula’s alleged withdrawal from participating in the electoral process was initially published on Monday afternoon (14) by a profile identified as Frank César on Twitter. He claims to work as a journalist. The alleged professional released the information at 3:45 pm and then repeated tweets with the fake news a few times.

Shortly after, the alleged information about Frank César was already published by other profiles on other social networks, such as Kwai and YouTube. A video available on both social networks associated the news with another false information, that Adélio Bispo de Oliveira would have incriminated the PT for stabbing then-candidate Bolsonaro in the 2018 elections.

:: Lawyer also denies new testimony by Adélio to PF and classifies mention of PT as “fake news” ::

On Tuesday morning (15), the term #OLadrãoArregou appeared among the most published on Twitter in Brazil. In less than 24 hours, more than 12 thousand messages were published with the hashtag. The account does not consider posts that did not include the exact term, so the number of tweets with the false information must be even higher.



Term among the most commented on Twitter in Brazil, around 10 am this Tuesday (15) / Reproduction

Bolsonaro stopped the war? False

Also on the morning of this Tuesday (15), former minister Ricardo Salles (Environment) published a montage that he attributed to the CNN the information that President Jair Bolsonaro avoided “the 3rd World War”. In the fake image, the false phrase appeared as the alleged reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s retreat to invade Ukraine.

:: Bolsonaro did not bring water to the Northeast: transposition of the São Francisco was 90% complete in 2018 ::

THE CNN Brazil had to deny Salles. “Putin’s signal has been broadcast by CNN since yesterday [segunda-feira (14)]. The image published by Salles was shared by Bolsonarist groups. Earlier, President Bolsonaro published an image in which the CNN Brazil reports Putin’s retreat. In the same post, the president reported that he was in Russian airspace,” the broadcaster said.

On social media, Bolsonaro deputies and leaders published the image of Salles and several others saying that “Bolsonaro stopped the war”, even though the decision to withdraw Russian had been taken before the Brazilian president landed on Russian soil. Às 11h15, a hashtag #BolsonaroEvitouAGuerra era a mais comentada no Twitter no Brasil.



Most commented topic on Twitter in Brazil, at 11:45 am this Tuesday (15) / Reproduction

Editing: Rodrigo Durao Coelho