Bolsonaro gives in to anti-covid protocols to find Putin

(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

Contrary to the behavior he has in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro submitted to Russia’s health requirements for today’s meeting with the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. The chief executive wore a mask and tested for covid-19 on arrival in Moscow yesterday. He was received with military honors by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and the director of the State Protocol Department Igor Bogdashev, but he had no official agenda.

The meeting with Putin is scheduled for 7 am (Brasília). At around 8:40 am, a statement to the press is expected. Bolsonaro will also have lunch with the Russian ruler at the Kremlin, the seat of government.

At the meeting, topics such as energy, education, defense, cybersecurity and agriculture should be discussed. The concern, however, is that Bolsonaro signals one side in the military tension between Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, he was instructed to, if questioned, answer for the diplomatic exit, of peaceful negotiation.

In a note, the Itamaraty informed that the areas of trade and investment will be highlighted in the visit of the Brazilian delegation. There will be meetings with the business councils, which bring together CEOs of large Brazilian and Russian companies, with the aim of “identifying opportunities for investors from both countries”.

“In 2021, trade flow reached US$7.29 billion, a strong growth from US$4.27 billion recorded in 2020 and the highest value since 2008. Bilateral trade is complementary, concentrated in the value chain agribusiness (soybeans and meats, on the Brazilian side, and fertilizers, on the Russian side)”, says the note. “Brazil and Russia share an interest in expanding and diversifying the exchange agenda with products with higher added value, in a way that corresponds to the degree of development and sophistication of their economies.”

The Itamaraty also highlighted that “Brazil and Russia share common values, such as respect for the United Nations Charter, international law and the principle of non-intervention.” “They find points of convergence in their assessments of the situation in the world and defend an international order that contemplates and welcomes different national visions, interests and priorities in the exercise of promoting stability, prosperity and sustainability,” he added.

The body also emphasized that, this year, Brazil, Russia, China and India are part of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) and that the meeting "provides an opportunity for coordination between the aforementioned Brics members".





withdrawal

There was a slight easing in the international crisis yesterday after Russia withdrew troops from positions on the border. However, according to the statement made by the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, the withdrawal would not be anything out of the “routine” once they completed the training.

Shortly before landing in Moscow, Bolsonaro mentioned, on social media, the withdrawal of Russian troops. The post was celebrated by bolsonaristas with memes and fake news, pointing out that the head of the Planalto had “prevented the world war”. Former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles shared the post of a fake cover of the American magazine Time, in which a photo appears and the title: “Nobel Peace Prize 2022”. Salles did not clarify that it was a montage.

In a second publication, he used the CNN channel logo stating that the president “avoided World War 3”. The vehicle published a note stating that it was an assembly.

In the late afternoon, Bolsonaro shared what would be news of Dom Pedro II’s visit to the country in 1876 and, next to it, a photo of him shaking Putin’s hand. “In 1876, Dom Pedro II was the 1st Brazilian statesman to visit Russia. 146 years later, in the year we celebrate 200 years of Brazil’s independence, I am pleased to take the same route,” he wrote. “Our Brazil has a vocation of friendship with all the nations of the world.”

A specialist in contemporary international politics and professor of international relations at the Catholic University of Brasília (UCB), Jean Lima points to “political opportunism” by both Bolsonaro and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that the president is seen by supporters as a head of state who has dialogue power to interfere in a crisis between the two countries. “The crisis is not on the agenda. There is opportunism on account of its supporters. The resolution of this conflict goes beyond its capabilities (of Bolsonaro), who is not prepared to deal with a large project like this nor do other countries see him in this position”, he evaluated.

Sociologist Renato Zanella recalled that the head of the Planalto created, throughout his term, a series of conflicts that left him in international isolation. All of his previous bets — Donald Trump (United States), Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel) and Mauricio Macri (Argentina) — are no longer ruling. “Right now, we have a Russia that needs recognition from allies, or at least to say it has allies, in the midst of its tension with the United States,” he said.

Also according to Zanella, the trip to Russia is confusing in the more ideological Bolsonarist milieu, which still sees the country as communist and not as a market potential.

Commitment

Also today, Bolsonaro will meet with the President of the State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament, and will participate in the delivery of the floral offering at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The forecast is that a meeting between the president and businessmen will also take place at the Four Seasons, a five-star hotel located on Red Square, Moscow’s main postcard, where the Chief Executive and part of the entourage are staying. (Collaborated by Deborah Hana Cardoso)