Bolsonaro meets Putin in Moscow: ‘Much to collaborate in various areas’ | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro met this Wednesday morning (16), around 7:40 am Brasília time, with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow is six hours ahead of official Brazilian time. To Putin, Bolsonaro said that the two countries have “a lot to collaborate in various areas”.

“I am very happy and honored by your invitation. We are in solidarity with Russia. Much to collaborate in various areas. Defense, oil and gas, agriculture. Meetings are happening. I am sure that even this passage here is a portrait for the world that we can grow a lot with our bilateral relations”, said Bolsonaro alongside the Russian president and the interpreters.

Putin, in turn, said that Brazil is Russia’s main trading partner in Latin America.

“We are resuming relations that were interrupted by the pandemic. The main ministers of your government visited Moscow. Today, a meeting was held with the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense. We work actively in international forums. It is a joy to welcome you and I hope that our meeting is productive. Brazil is the main trading partner in the Latin American region. Welcome,” said the Russian president alongside Bolsonaro.

At the meeting, Bolsonaro sat next to Putin, unlike in other recent visits that the Russian president has received. In meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin and the leaders each sat at one end of a table, which drew attention in official photos for its unusual length.

Bolsonaro sat nearby because he agreed to undergo five Covid tests required by the Russian government. Macron and Scholz did not accept. According to international agencies, the two were afraid to give their DNA to the Russians.

Other presidents, on recent visits to Putin, have sat at the same distance as Bolsonaro: Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Tayyp Erdogan (Turkey) and Aleksander Lukashenko (Belarus).

Flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The meeting between Putin and the Brazilian president is part of the official agenda of Bolsonaro’s trip to Moscow. Earlier, Bolsonaro started the program by laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Bolsonaro traveled to Russia at a time when the European country is in the midst of an international diplomatic crisis that has mobilized the world’s main powers.

In recent weeks, Putin has ordered the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops in border regions with Ukraine. The gesture was seen by US President Joe Biden as a Russian attempt to invade Ukrainian territory.

The Brazilian president’s trip was already scheduled before the crisis escalated. But experts understand that Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia was not opportune, as it could displease Brazil’s historically partnered powers, such as the United States and European Union countries.

The Brazilian government has been repeating in recent days that the issue of Ukraine is not the topic of the trip and that Brazil intends to discuss with Russia ways to strengthen trade ties.

Also this Wednesday, Bolsonaro has a meeting with Russian businessmen. The Brazilian government has been emphasizing that the country is interested in partnerships with sectors of the Russian economy, such as energy and fertilizers.

