Boy from Cidade de Deus goes viral after photo at NGO gate and joins modeling agency | Rio de Janeiro

The little Davi Gonçalves Augusto da Rocha Brito, 11 years old, draws attention for his beauty and the path he is tracing in his rookie modeling career, which could change his and his family’s lives.

The boy’s story began to gain new possibilities after he recorded an appearance at the gate of an NGO in Cidade de Deus, in the West Zone of Rio. he joined the children’s team of one of the biggest agencies in the country, 40º Models (see photos below).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“He reminds me of the girl from Afghanistan from National Geographic. He has a nice style. You can see that he is a simple boy with a difficult history. He’s still shy. He won a scholarship to prepare to take photos and parade”, said Sérgio Mattos, owner of the agency.

Mattos, one of the biggest names in the field, with 33 years of experience in the field, refers to the similarity of the child’s gaze to that of Sharbat Gula, who caught the world’s attention by appearing on the cover of the publication, portraying the difficulty of the Afghans who crossed the border into Pakistan fleeing the war.

Photographer who recorded the ‘bravinha’ baby from Baixada Fluminense meets the girl 2 years later

What the tragic life of the ‘green-eyed girl’ on the cover of a magazine reveals about Afghanistan and Pakistan

Mattos defines Davi’s beauty as “stunning” and believes he has a future in the fashion market. The word comes from those who have worked with names like Cauã Reymond and Gisele Bundchen.

2 of 6 Gula was immortalized on the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985 — Photo: Reproduction / National Geographic Gluttony was immortalized on the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985 — Photo: Reproduction / National Geographic

According to him, a few hours after posting the image with the boy on Instagram, he has already received job offers for the boy. According to him, it is necessary for him to be prepared and receive classes before starting to work.

3 of 6 Sérgio Mattos, owner of the 40º Models agency, and Davi — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Sérgio Mattos, owner of the 40º Models agency, and Davi — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

In Cidade de Deus, in the West Zone of Rio, where he lives with his family, he called the attention of the president of the NGO Nóiz Projeto Social, André Melo, to appear at the organization’s gate.

4 of 6 Davi, a boy from Cidade de Deus who drew attention for his beauty after appearing at the gate of an NGO — Photo: Wallace Lima/ Personal archive Davi, a boy from Cidade de Deus who drew attention for his beauty after appearing at the gate of an NGO — Photo: Wallace Lima/ Personal archive

“We were having an end-of-year get-together at the NGO and he showed up at the door. I was very close to the gate and I saw his eye. The expression caught a lot of attention. When I opened it, I saw it and clicked on it”, said André.

The Nóiz NGO has several professionalization, education and psychological care actions for the residents of Cidade de Deus.

André posted the photo and a photographer partner of the NGO, Wallace Lima, offered to help. The two met through a mutual friend who is a social worker.

“When this friend posted that they were setting up a project for pregnant women without partners and without accompaniment, I offered a rehearsal as a way to give these girls access to professional photos. That’s how I met Andre. When he posted a photo of the boy Davi, asking for an opportunity, the image immediately caught my attention, and I said I would take his photos to help publicize it. The boy Davi’s gaze is extremely expressive”, said the photographer.

5 of 6 Menino da Cidade de Deus enchants with beauty as he appears at a gate, takes pictures and becomes a model — Photo: Wallace Lima/ Personal archive A boy from Cidade de Deus enchants with his beauty as he appears at a gate, takes pictures and becomes a model — Photo: Wallace Lima/ Personal archive

His success on the networks gave him his first opportunity: he was called to be a model for a children’s clothing brand.

One of Davi’s biggest supporters is his mother, Taiane Gonçalves, who works odd jobs as a cleaning lady and has two other children, an older one, 13 years old; and a minor, 10 years old.

Davi’s expressive eyes hide a sad story that reveals the dispute over territories in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Taiane, David inherited his father’s eyes, who are now dead.

“When he was born, everyone said, ‘My God! Green-eyed brunette! His father’s face,’” said Davi’s mother.

Taiane says that the family lived in the Jesuítas region, a sub-neighborhood of Santa Cruz, also in the West Zone, and even had a property in a Minha Casa, Minha Vida condominium. Drug addiction and the habit of circulating in areas commanded by rival groups put the boy’s father on the radar of militiamen who controlled the region.

Realizing the risk, Taiane moved with her children to Cidade de Deus. Her father was killed by the criminals.

“They killed, they took the apartment and we had bought everything,” said the mother of the three children.

6 of 6 Davi begins his modeling career in Rio — Photo: Wallace Lima/ Personal archive Davi begins his modeling career in Rio — Photo: Wallace Lima/ Personal archive

Davi is in the third year of elementary school at a municipal school in Cidade de Deus and has already returned to face-to-face classes. According to the mother, she had already thought about taking her son to pose for photos.

“I had already taken it, when I was younger, to take a photo. But he was more shy. And I didn’t even run after it anymore”, said Taiane.

Defined by his mother as a shy boy, David is also of few words. Asked what he thinks of being a model, he just says he thinks it’s “cool”.

The dream of consumption, at the moment, is a cell phone, to play the “zombie game”.