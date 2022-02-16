Braskem and Veolia sign multi-million-dollar agreement to implement biomass project in AL

Braskem and Veolia signed a R$400 million investment agreement to produce renewable energy using steam from eucalyptus biomass in Alagoas. The project will generate 900 thousand tons of steam/year for 20 years, which will mean a reduction in emissions of approximately 150 thousand tons of CO2 per year. In addition, it will create more than 400 direct jobs during the construction phase and approximately 100 jobs in the operation (post-work). Operations are scheduled to begin in 2024, in Marechal Deodoro.

The new steam production plant, which will promote a significant advance in the energy matrix towards sustainable sources in Braskem’s operation in Alagoas, has, among other consequences, a 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and achieving neutrality of carbon by 2050.

“The eucalyptus biomass project introduces a new sustainable way of generating renewable energy within Braskem’s operations. We will have a reduction of one third of greenhouse gas emissions in our operation in Alagoas, based on 2020 emissions”, explains Gustavo Checcucci, Energy Director at Braskem.

Veolia will be responsible for managing most of the project, including the agroforestry management process of more than 5,500 hectares of eucalyptus, the design of the engineering project and the construction of the biomass processing and steam production plants, in addition to of the operation and maintenance of the entire installation during the 20 years of the contract. Braskem will make internal investments to adapt the Marechal Deodoro complex to the new thermoelectric arrangement.

The Veolia group is present on five continents with almost 179 thousand employees. The Group designs and implements solutions for the management of water, waste and energy.

