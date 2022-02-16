Brazil records 909 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average follows above 800 a day | coronavirus

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1