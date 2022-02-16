Brazilian economy grows 4.7% in 2021 and exceeds 2020 losses, points out GDP Monitor

A survey by FGV shows that activities were driven by the recovery of the services sector; Household consumption rises 3.4%

LEANDRO FERREIRA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Recovery of the service sector with the advance of vaccination pulled up the economy in 2021



THE Brazilian economy grew 4.7% in 2021, according to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Monitor released this Tuesday, 15th, by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). According to the survey, the progress of activities was driven by the services (4.7%), followed by industry (4.4%) and the agricultural (0.6%). In monetary terms, it is estimated that the GDP of 2021, in current values, reached the figure of R$ 8.7 trillion. In 2020, the GDP Monitor pointed to a retraction of 3.9%, a figure later confirmed by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Official data on last year’s economic performance will be released in early March. “The Brazilian economy in 2021 compensated for the 2020 drop by growing 4.7%, thanks mainly to the growth of the service sector due to vaccination. All components, both supply and demand, showed growth”, says the study’s coordinator, Claudio Considera.

The advance of the services sector boosted household consumption, which recorded a 3.4% increase compared to 2020. The advance of services was already expected due to the low comparison base of 2020 due to the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic in the economy. The GDP Monitor pointed out that exports registered an increase of 5.4% in 2021, mainly due to the sale of semi-durable products. Imports, on the other hand, grew by 6.7%. The component of intermediate goods was the main responsible for the growth of activity, with a high growth of 19.9%.

In the quarterly analysis, in the seasonally adjusted series, GDP increased by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, GDP grew by 1.9%. In the monthly analysis, GDP increased by 0.8% in December, compared to November. On an inter-annual basis, December’s GDP growth was 3%.