BRL 7.9 million from the São Paulo Invoice await withdrawal

Consumers registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista have until 11:59 pm this Tuesday (15) to redeem the credits released in February last year.
According to the Secretary of Finance, there is R$ 7.9 million available. If they are not withdrawn, the amount will return to the São Paulo Treasury. The minimum redemption amount is BRL 0.99.
How to know the balance of the São Paulo Invoice
You can check the balance on the secretariat portal or through the app available for Android and iOS.
The Nota Fiscal Paulista credit can be redeemed at any time for a period of 12 months.
Until October of last year, the values were available for five years.
How to transfer the credit from the Nota Fiscal Paulista?
Check out the step-by-step guide to redeem the value:
- Access the Nota Fiscal Paulista System with username and password or digital certificate through the official website or application;
- In the “Current Account” menu, click on “Use Credits”; it is possible to choose between credit in a current account, in a savings account or payment or reduction in the IPVA value (this option is only available in the month of October);
- When selecting the current or savings account credit, just fill in the requested fields with the bank, branch and account. The account must be in the name of the registration holder;
- Check that the information is correct and click on “confirm”. The transfer takes a few days and a forecast will be displayed on the next screen.