BRL 7.9 million from the São Paulo Invoice await withdrawal

Consumers registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista have until 11:59 pm this Tuesday (15) to redeem the credits released in February last year.

According to the Secretary of Finance, there is R$ 7.9 million available. If they are not withdrawn, the amount will return to the São Paulo Treasury. The minimum redemption amount is BRL 0.99.

How to know the balance of the São Paulo Invoice

You can check the balance on the secretariat portal or through the app available for Android and iOS.

The Nota Fiscal Paulista credit can be redeemed at any time for a period of 12 months.

Until October of last year, the values ​​were available for five years.

How to transfer the credit from the Nota Fiscal Paulista?

Check out the step-by-step guide to redeem the value: