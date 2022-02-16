Bruno Henrique should return to the Flamengo team and Paulo Sousa chooses player to be withdrawn

Rubro-Negro must have new tests, as the club is using the state tournament as a laboratory

Still in the phase of many tests, Flamengo continues to compete in the Carioca Championship while waiting for tournaments such as Libertadores da América, Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro and Supercopa do Brasil. In a match to be played this Wednesday (16), in Conselheiro Galvão, the novelty may be striker Bruno Henrique in the starting lineup.

Recovered from injury to right thigh, the player must be listed by coach Paulo Sousa. But according to the information on the website Globoesporte.com, the lineup still has many doubts in all sectors of the field. If BH returns to the team, Uruguayan Arrascaeta should go to the bench.

Hugo and Diego Alves should fight for the spot in Flamengo’s goal. In defense, Léo Pereira, Noga, Filipe Luís and Cleiton fight for two spots in the line of three. Everton Ribeiro can act as a winger on the left side, but Renê has the advantage. Gustavo Henrique is a certain casualty, as he is suspended.

Flamengo’s lineup for the match that should start at 15:30 (Brasília time) has: Hugo (Diego Alves); Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira (Noga) and Filipe Luís (Cleiton); Isla (Matheuzinho), Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Renê (Everton Ribeiro); Gabigol, Pedro and Arrascaeta (Bruno Henrique).