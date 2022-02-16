Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) has a profit of 20.4% in the 4th quarter balance sheet

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) recorded net income of R$545.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), up 20.4% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, net income was R$1,896 billion, growth of 7.2% compared to 2020.

According to the insurance company, the performance was influenced by the increase in distribution revenues, which include brokerage commissions or intermediation of insurance products, and by the result of investments in equity interests -MEP.

Caixa Seguridade’s net revenue totaled R$2.45 billion in 4Q21, up 13.2% over the same period of the previous year.

Caixa Seguridade’s recurring return on equity (ROE) was 38.8% in 4Q21, up 4 percentage points from the same quarter in 2020.

In relation to the insurance and assistance segment, the growth in premiums written in the comparison between 2021 and 2020 was 1.7%, with an emphasis on the Residential branch (28.3%), whose performance was driven by the change in commercial strategy . For the view between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the same period of 2020, the growth presented for the branch was 4.7%.

According to the company, the Housing branch maintained the upward curve in the volume of premiums issued during 2020 and 2021, a movement due to the characteristic of longer-term policies of the product, where the stock of policies influences the flow of premium issuances .

The amount of premiums written in 2021 is 6.5% higher than in 2020, and the result presented in 4Q21 is the best historical result recorded for the branch and keeps Caixa Seguridade as the market leader.

In 2021, the Moneylender branch presented a reduction of 14.9% in the volume of premiums issued in relation to 2020. The result is due to the uniqueness of the year 2020, which had the issuance of the branch leveraged by the offer of credit from the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (PRONAMPE) that took place in the period.

The Pension Plan segment presented R$ 9.2 billion in contributions and premiums received in 4Q21, a growth of 2.9% compared to the same period in 2020, representing the best historical period for the Company.

“The result is a reflection of Caixa Seguridade’s performance in promoting sales incentive campaigns, mobilizing the sales network to capture the segment, increasing product offer channels, diversifying investment options for customers and training combined with materials of support available”, explains Caixa Seguridade.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Premium Bonds segment grew by 11.2%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Consortium segment recorded a growth of 2.1% in Collected Resources in the comparison between the accumulated of 2021 and the year of 2020.

