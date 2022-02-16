Can cutting carbs help you lose weight? understand how it works

The famous Low Carb diet divides opinions, too restrictive or beneficial? This is up to a nutritionist to evaluate according to the medical needs of the patient, because any radicalization in the pattern of meals can result in serious health problems.

Those who follow Big Brother Brasil have noticed that these habits have drawn attention, from the 21-day fast commented on by participant Bárbara Heck to the position of Maíra Cardi considering it problematic the fact that her husband, Arthur Aguiar, ate bread, candies and mashed potato.

Myths and Truths About Carbohydrates

Carbohydrate is often considered the villain of diets, so check out some claims about its nutritional properties.



You can get fat – MYTH



In isolation, no food stimulates the increase of body fat, only when consumed in excess, associated with other bad habits such as not drinking water or sedentary lifestyle. Currently, even vegetables are being discarded from the menu of those who want to control their weight and seek an aesthetic change more quickly. And the lack of certain vegetables is harmful to the body, weakening immunity and providing a diet deficient in vitamins and minerals.





It is essential in food – TRUTH



Because it is characterized as a macronutrient, carbohydrates should be part of people’s lives, as they promote, above all, muscle recovery. Therefore, anyone who wants to achieve those incredible results in aerobic and bodybuilding training needs to consume carbohydrates daily.



Foods rich in carbohydrates are the most caloric – MYTH



Before dealing with the amount of calories, it is important to remember that the caloric index is not always the best parameter to assess whether a product is healthy or not, especially processed ones. Choosing which carbohydrate to include in the routine is very important, trying to have more balance and avoid frustrations considered a trigger for binge eating.



Most carbs are healthy – TRUTH



Due to practicality, buying ready-made meals or industrialized products has become constant, and now, far from the kitchen, people are unaware of the value of fresh food. Fruits and vegetables are rich in carbohydrates called complexes, that is, more satiety and nutrients concentrated in smaller portions. But simple carbohydrates found in breads, cakes, flours and other snacks also contribute to healthy living.