Canada to block bank account of anti-vaccination protesters

× Photo: State Department Photo/Public Domain

Canadian authorities said on Monday (14) that banks will be authorized to freeze the accounts of anyone linked to anti-vaccination demonstrations in the country. The protests, which were started by truckers, now have the participation of ex-cops and army veterans.

The measure, announced by the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (photo) and detailed by the Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freelandis part of the actions provided for in the national state of emergency, decreed yesterday. With this, the State can suspend civil liberties to maintain order.

“Its about follow the money and stop funding these illegal blockades. We are warning you: if your truck is being used in these protests, your accounts will be immediately frozen.”Freeland said in a statement.

The protests started after the Canada requires proof of immunization against Covid to truck drivers crossing the border with the United States. The unvaccinated must go into quarantine when they arrive in the country.

Demonstrations in Ottawa are blocking the border with the United States. As we showed, last Sunday (13), the Ambassador Bridge (photo), which connects Windsor (Canada) and Detroit (USA), was reopened, after almost a week of closure. At least 25 protesters were arrested.