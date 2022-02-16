Capcom updates website with classic lore

Capcom has been creating mystery on social media since last Monday (14). First it was a countdown that many are thinking is the announcement of Street Fighter 6. Then, it updated the official Resident Evil website with a lot of information about the history of classic games in the franchise – giving the impression that the publisher is preparing for something .

The update added sections for RE 0, RE, RE2, and RE3: Nemesis, which contain official artwork, the platforms the games were released on, and plot details. You can even hear the theme of each title while browsing the portal — with the nostalgia factor kicking in.

“History” is now available! First of all, it’s the first memorable masterpiece!

I still remember clearly, 25 years later, how scary it was to see the first zombie turn around… Check out the history of the Resident Evil series #Resident Evil #REBHFunhttps://t.co/mNHGl4AvaB — RESIDENT EVIL/バイオハザード PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) February 15, 2022

“History” is now available! First of all, it is the first memorable masterpiece! I still remember clearly, 25 years later, how terrifying it was to see the first zombie turn around… Check out the history of the Resident Evil series!

According to Capcom, the next website update is scheduled for the day February 22 — one day after the countdown ends. What’s next? Street Fighter 6? Resident Evil 4 Remake? Well, we just have to wait for Monday (21), when the timer runs out.

Resident Evil 4 Remake shouldn’t take long to be announced

Rumors about the reimagining of the fourth game in the franchise are getting stronger and stronger. Last Thursday (10), journalist Imran Khan, a reliable source in the industry, published several information about the alleged production and suggested that the announcement may be close. Know more!