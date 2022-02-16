Carrefour has a 13% drop in profit, but raises synergies with BIG

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported adjusted net income of R$766 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a decrease of 13.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

The net margin reached 3.7% in 4Q21, down 0.7 percentage point compared to the same quarter of 2020. In the year, the retailer profited BRL 2.399 billion, a decrease of 13% compared to 2020.

Among the reasons for the drop in net income, the company lists the “impact of the increase in financial expenses (higher level of indebtedness and interest rates)”.

The net financial result was a financial expense of R$266 million between October and December 2021, 89.7% worse than the financial losses for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 1.4% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 1.757 billion.

The Ebitda margin reached 8.5% in the 4th quarter of 2021, down 0.2 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Carrefour’s recipes

Consolidated net revenue totaled R$20.661 billion in 4Q21, up 4% from the same period of the previous year. Gross profit amounted to R$ 4.262 billion, up 8.2%, with a margin of 20.6% (+0.8 pp).

“The Carrefour Brasil Group presented a very resilient performance in 4Q and in 2021, with growth in gross sales and adjusted EBITDA, even in the face of a very difficult comparison basis”, said Stéphane Maquaire, CEO of the company.

According to him, “the expansion of Atacadão accelerated and Banco Carrefour continued its strong recovery, while food sales at Carrefour Varejo resumed growth and the recovery of the Business Unit is on the way”.

In relation to selling, general and administrative expenses, they totaled R$2.5 billion, up 13.4% and representing 12.2% of net revenue in 4Q21.

This represented an increase of 1.0 pp y/y, mainly due to the acceleration of expansion. “On a sequential basis, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net revenue remained stable”, he pointed out.

Atacadão

Atacadão’s gross sales totaled BRL 16.7 billion, up 6.6% year-on-year, but represented a 5% drop in same-store sales over the same period in 2020.

According to the retailer, same-store sales faced a higher base of comparison compared to 2020, and it expects a gradual normalization throughout 2022.

However, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic, there was an increase of 20.6%.

Carrefour retail

Carrefour Varejo’s gross sales, including gasoline, totaled R$6.1 billion, with same-store sales down 3.4% (food, +1.4%; non-food, -23.0%; and gasoline, +49.6%).

digital sales

Total gross merchandise volume (GMV) in 4Q21 reached R$1,012 billion, up 6.6% y/y, driven by digital food sales.

“Food GMV multiplied 2.5x (+146.5%) in 4Q21 compared to the same period of the previous year and already represents 46.6% of total GMV”, he highlighted.

Carrefour Brasil synergies with BIG

The company also released updates on synergies with the BIG Group, whose completion depends, among other conditions precedent, on CADE’s approval.

Thus, the company informed that additional synergies were identified, at a level higher than that initially estimated on the date of execution of the transaction.

Initially, the company estimated an annual increase in adjusted Ebitda for three years from the closing of the Transaction, of R$ 1.7 billion.

However, during the analysis and studies for the integration of activities, additional synergies were identified, of at least 15% in value, bringing the amount to R$ 2 billion.

Among the best opportunities identified were: greater gains related to sales density and store conversion; purchasing synergies; overhead optimization and increased supply chain efficiency.

The projection of reaching R$ 100 billion in gross sales in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, exclusively related to the cash and carry business unit, conducted under the “Atacadão” brand, was maintained.

Regarding the sales projection of R$ 60 billion in 2021, exclusively related to the Atacadão Unit, the final result was R$ 58.993 billion.

