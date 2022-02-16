Cebolinha is passed in Gávea and Flamengo directs the hiring of a gringo striker

Flamengo already had advanced conversations with the player and after Cebolinha’s refusal, he was free to close the transaction

Flamengo took a turn in its market projections after learning that Everton Cebolinha intends to continue in Europe. After negotiations with the former Grêmio player were cancelled, Mengão’s focus turned to Uruguayan striker Diego Rossi. According to information from Globoesporte.com., the club had already forwarded conversations with the Uruguayan, which may facilitate the hiring.

However, the transfer of Diego Rossi to Gávea will only not happen if Fla go back. The player has his economic rights linked to Los Angeles FC, from the United States. At 23 years old, Rossi is on loan at Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. Both of the striker’s contracts expire in 2022. With the Americans, it runs until December, while the loan agreement ends at the end of June.

At Fenerbahçe, Rossi, who has the status of a jewel revealed by Peñarol, played in 26 matches, and in 16 he was among the 11 holders who started the game. There were two goals scored and five assists made. In football in the Land of Uncle Sam, the Uruguayan scored 59 goals for Los Angeles FC.

The name of Diego Rossi is not a request from Paulo Sousa, who presented the possibility of hiring the Rubro-Negra direction were the businessmen Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci, agents who are already talking to Flamengo about the purchase situation of Andreas.