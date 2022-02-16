Chamber approves maximum age increase for STF ministers

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that increases from 65 to 70 the maximum age for appointing ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was approved this Tuesday, 15, in the plenary of the Chamber. In the second round of voting, 416 parliamentarians were in favor, 14 were against and one abstained. The matter, which was processed by the cashier, is now going to be analyzed by the Senate.

The PSOL was the only party that guided its bench to vote against the proposal. “We also know that there are people from Bolsonaro’s group that he wants to appoint to occupy these positions, because Bolsonarism has a project of power, which is, yes, to restrict democratic freedoms within the political system,” said deputy Fernanda. Melchionna (RS).







Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court 10/17/2019 REUTERS/Adriano Machado photo: Reuters

During the consideration of the matter in the plenary, the leader of Novo, Tiago Mitraud (MG), said that the accelerated procedure could be interpreted as casuistry, despite the caption being in favor of approval. “We need to follow the rites of the PEC procedure, because the changes in the Constitution are changes that must be analyzed with caution”, he said. “This PEC has been criticized that it is even casuistic, with the intention of naming one or another specific name.”

If it passes the Senate, the PEC could pave the way for the Planalto Palace to nominate to the STF, for example, the ministers of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Humberto Martins and João Otávio Noronha, if President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is reelected. Both are 65 years old and are considered allies of the Chief Executive. In the plenary, the government released the deputies from the base to vote as they wished, but it was evident that there was enough support for approval.

Authored by deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), the proposal passed in a special commission last week, in a symbolic way, after being approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) in November. The rapporteur of the measure in the special commission was with deputy Acácio Favacho (Pros-AP). Until approval, four meetings of members of the collegiate were held.

In addition to the STF, the measure also applies to appointments by ministers of the STJ, the Superior Labor Court (TST), the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and judges from the Federal Regional Courts (TRFs) and Regional Labor Courts (TRTs). ).

Author of the proposal, Cacá Leão argued that Constitutional Amendment 88, of 2015, changed the mandatory retirement age limit for ministers of higher courts from 70 to 75 years, but failed to change the maximum age from 65 to 70 years for admission. of magistrates in the Courts.

“Consequently, judges and judges who turn 65 no longer have access to higher courts and, because they have no prospect of career advancement, many end up asking for early retirement”, justified the deputy. “As a result of this scenario, the Treasury’s expenses rise and experience and moderation are lost, both necessary for a good magistrate and conquered at the expense of many years of work.”

In his final report, Favacho, who reported on the PEC, added that civil ministers of the Superior Military Court (STM) must be over 35 and under 70. In addition, he included a reference to “remarkable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation” as conditions for choosing TST ministers.

Another proposal, authored by the ruling deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), is also pending in the Chamber, which “revokes” the so-called “Bengal PEC” by providing for the reduction of the mandatory retirement age of Supreme Court ministers from 75 to 70 years. The matter was approved by the CCJ in November, but has not advanced since then.