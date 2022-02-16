Chamber approves proposal that raises maximum age for nominees to the STF

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved today, in two rounds of voting, a proposal that increases from 65 to 70 years the maximum age for choosing and appointing ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and from other courts.

Although there are deputies who see possible favoring President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as a result of the proposal in the choice of nominees, if he is re-elected, the text had the support of government officials, the center and part of the opposition.

PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 32/21 was approved without mishaps or major discussions in the plenary. The score was 439 votes in favor and 15 against in the first round of voting. In the second, the score was 416 to 14, with one abstention.

Now, the PEC goes to the Senate for analysis. If approved without substantial changes by the senators also in two rounds, the proposal is promulgated as a constitutional amendment in a session of the National Congress.

According to the proposal, the change in the maximum age would apply to:

ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court);

ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice);

ministers of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors);

ministers of the TST (Superior Labor Court);

civil ministers of the STM (Superior Military Court);

judges of Federal Regional Courts;

judges of the Regional Labor Courts.

The choice of the majority of people for these positions is a decision of the President of the Republic. The nominees usually have to pass the approval of the Federal Senate.

Officially, the justification for the change in age is that, with the compulsory retirement of ministers at age 75, established in 2015, it is necessary to increase the maximum age for access to the courts “as a way of taking advantage of the stock of legal practitioners with long experience, which only adds more knowledge and prudence to such institutions”.

According to one of the main authors of the proposal, Deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), many judges and judges who turn 65, and no longer have the possibility of accessing higher courts or prospects for career advancement, end up asking for early retirement.

“As a result of this scenario, the Treasury’s expenses rise and experience and moderation are lost, both necessary for a good magistrate and conquered at the expense of many years of work. The same reasoning extends to the Federal Court of Auditors.”

possible favoritism

Behind the scenes, there are deputies who claim that the quick processing of the PEC with the support of the center aims to benefit President Jair Bolsonaro, if he manages to be reelected in the October elections.

The PEC was presented by Cacá Leão, deputy from the centrão party, on September 30 of last year. Most proposals in the Chamber do not usually reach the plenary with such agility. The centrão is an informal group formed by parties with no consistent ideology and that tend to ally themselves with the representative who is in power. Today, it is the support base of the Bolsonaro government in the National Congress.

Bolsonaro could benefit, say parliamentarians heard with reservation, if he wants to nominate the current ministers of the STJ Humberto Martins and João Otávio Noronha to the Supreme. Both are now 65 years old. The two ministers are seen as well regarded by the president and, in fact, had already been quoted for the Court at the time Bolsonaro chose Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

The forecast is that the next Supreme Court justices to retire are Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, in 2023.

Another point mentioned even by deputies allied with Bolsonaro is that, if he wanted, the president could choose older ministers, who would spend less time in the Supreme Court, and thus would have the right to make new appointments when they retire. There could be greater turnover if they do not please the representative, they quote.

Despite deputies pointing to possible favoring Bolsonaro, if he remains in the Planalto Palace for the next four years, much of the opposition has supported the text so far. The analysis on the part of parliamentarians is that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), if he manages to return to the presidency, would also have more flexibility and options for the next two nominations to the STF, for example.

Last week, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that there is no internal controversy over the text and that the PEC has “no effect directed at anyone, as is speculated”. In his view, the proposal is a “correction” of the so-called PEC for the cane, which had instituted compulsory retirement at age 75, without changing the maximum age for admission to courts.

The PEC that increases the maximum age for admission to courts was quietly approved by the special committee on the text in the Chamber last Wednesday (9), without fierce opposition from critics of the Bolsonaro government. The approval of the matter took place by symbolic voting, when there is no record of the vote of each deputy of the collegiate. This type of voting usually occurs when there is consensus on the subject being discussed.

Last year, the PEC had already passed through the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), commanded by Bolsonarista Bia Kicis (PSL-DF).

At the time, the CCJ also approved another PEC (159/19) that reduces the mandatory retirement age of civil servants and STF ministers from the current 75 years to 70 years, for example. In practice, it is taken as a repeal of the PEC for the cane.

If this second PEC was already approved, two vacancies would be opened in the Supreme Court, as Lewandowski and Weber would be forced to retire, in theory. In this way, Bolsonaro could appoint two more ministers to the Court.

This other text, however, does not have consensus among parliamentarians and awaits the creation of a special commission to be analyzed, a necessary step before reaching the plenary of the Chamber.