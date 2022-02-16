Changing diet can add up to 13 years to life, study suggests

It is already clear that eating less sweets and more vegetables is good for health. A new study, however, has translated into numbers the impacts of having a healthy diet: it is possible to increase life expectancy by up to 13 years by changing the diet.

The research estimated the life span gained – or rather, that would not be lost – by replacing a typical Western diet – with a high intake of red meat, sugar and processed foods – with a diet based on whole grains and legumes, such as beans. and lentil. The study was carried out by scientists at the University of Bergen in Norway.

According to the researchers, a 20-year-old in United States can achieve an increase of up to 13 years in life expectancy after making this dietary change on a permanent basis. Among American women of the same age, the gain would be 10.7 years by adopting a healthier diet.

Changing food in your 40s also helps with health. The life expectancy gain, according to the research, is 10 years for women and 11.7 years for men who exchange foods such as bacon and sausages for vegetables.

Among the 80-year-olds, the scientists pointed out a smaller benefit: a 3.4-year increase in life expectancy, after changing the diet. All age groups analyzed would benefit from dietary changes, according to the research, but the gain drops as the switch takes place later.

“Sustained change from a typical diet to an optimized diet from an early age can translate into an increase in life expectancy of more than 10 years. Gains are substantially reduced by delaying the onset of changes, particularly as age 80 approaches,” the researchers concluded.

Even a diet “halfway” between typical Western and ideal has benefits, according to the authors. A dish that does not exclude, but reduces the amount of red and processed meats and sugary drinks is also associated with an increase in life expectancy, albeit smaller.

The main message of the study, the scientists say, is that eating more legumes, whole grains and nuts and eating less red meat and processed meats appears to be the most effective way to increase life expectancy among people who follow a typical diet. western.

The study was published last week in the scientific journal Plos Medicine. To reach this conclusion, the scientists analyzed a series of other studies that already indicated an association between the intake of certain foods and mortality.

These Norwegian-reviewed surveys measured the impact on risk of premature death for various food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, whole and refined grains, nuts and legumes, fish, eggs, milk/dairy products, red and processed meats, and sugar-sweetened beverages.

It is already clear to Medicine that eating certain foods can lead to an increase in cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, responsible for the large number of deaths worldwide. Processed meats such as bacon and sausage, for example, increase the risk of bowel cancer, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The analysis of this previous research led Norwegian scientists to create a kind of diet calculator, in which the benefits of previously researched foods are evaluated together. According to scientists, the tool can be useful for doctors, policymakers and the general population to understand the impact of food choices.

The research has limitations. Scientists consider that the studies considered to create the calculator should be interpreted with caution. Some of them show associations between the intake of certain foods and an increase or decrease in mortality, without proving a causal relationship.

Norse estimates also do not take into account differences in risk factors or genetic vulnerability of some populations. The gain in life time, in turn, depends on the diet that serves as a starting point. Ppeople who already eat a diet similar to what the study found ideal may experience fewer additional benefits from further improving their diet.

The researchers also point out that the The methodology is not intended to provide an individualized prediction of food-related life expectancy, but population estimates of the impacts of having a healthier diet.