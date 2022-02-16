Check out 5 common habits that harm your spine

In general, problems such as back pain and herniated discs are due to incorrect postural habits, which are repeated almost every day. So, to avoid negative consequences for your back, get to know 5 common habits that harm your spine.

Common habits that cause spine damage

1. Lift heavy objects off the floor without bending your knees

In general, when we want to pick up something on the floor, we tend to lean forward. However, this posture is not suitable, as it weakens the back muscles and contributes to the crooked spine.

In this case, the most correct thing is to do a squat when picking up a heavy object on the floor. In this way, the feet should be apart and the spine should not be tilted. After picking up the item, it must be carried very close to the body.

2. Spending hours and hours in the same position

Some people spend hours in the same position, mainly for work reasons. In this sense, the act of spending a lot of time in the same position can cause back pain, swelling in the legs and poor circulation. Thus, every hour you should get up for five minutes for a brief stretch of the legs and arms.

3. Always carry heavy bags on the same side

From the moment you hang a bag on one side of the body, the arm on that side will not be able to move properly and the other arm will tend to swing more. Consequently, problems of imbalance in posture can arise. So vary the side you usually carry things and avoid putting too much weight.

4. Not performing physical exercises correctly

Improper execution of physical exercises can injure the spine in a very serious way. In addition, it is also important to use weights according to your capacity and strength. Just in case, always consult a professional in the area of ​​physical education to perform the movements correctly.

5. Frequent use of high-heeled shoes

Regular use of high-heeled shoes can cause problems with the spine, as well as with the feet and joints. The higher and thinner the heel, the greater the chance of changes in the body’s balance, such as overloading the lumbar spine and joints. So, be careful with how often you use this type of shoe.