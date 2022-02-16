Check out how the Champions League Round of 16 match went

Kylian Mbappé made the night of Paris Saint-Germain today (15), at Parc des Princes. Facing his possible future team, shirt 7 scored a historic goal in the last bid to secure a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. In the game that marked Neymar’s return to active duty, and in which the Brazilian assisted the French goal, he “saved” Messi, who had missed a penalty.

The teams will meet again in three weeks, on March 9, in a game at the Santiago Bernabéu that will define the qualifier for the quarterfinals. Before that, PSG visit Nantes at 17:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (19), the same day and time that Real welcome Alavés at home.

It went well: Mbappé pulls off a great goal in the last move

After so much insistence from PSG, the game looked doomed to draw in the third and last minute of stoppage time, but Mbappé decided not to. After a back-heel pass by Neymar, the number 7 invaded the area passing between two markers —Éder Militão and Lucas Vázquez— and hit under Courtois before the third defender arrived. Goal that earned the victory against the club that he himself can defend from June.

They were bad: Real full-backs are suffocated

Both had a difficult night at the Parc des Princes, especially Carvanal, who struggled with Mbappé from the start and conceded a penalty in the final stage. The Spaniard only had a breath when Real was getting ready for Militão to help him in the fight. On the left, Ferland Mendy looked a little nervous and lost practically all the duels he played in his sector – and even got a yellow card that left him suspended for the return game.

PSG takes over the game

Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris Saint-Germain were patient, insistent and established such absolute dominance at the start of the game that they didn’t even seem to face 13-time Champions League champions Real Madrid. Di María had his first chance in the fourth minute after Mbappé had bent Carvajal with two dribbles. Mbappé himself had his chance at 16, when he received Messi’s throw, held the same Carvajal’s stride and hit for a good defense by Courtois.

Real Madrid is stuck in its own field

Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PSG’s chances of scoring were not as numerous in the first half, but the tranquility to rotate the ball and the intensity of the marking on the departure of Real Madrid concentrated the game in only half of the field. Paris stole several balls from the opposing midfielder and had 68% of possession, but failed to transform control into scoring chances. On the other side of the field, Donnarumma spent the entire first half just watching the game.

PSG come back from the boldest break

Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

The second stage had a fundamental difference compared to the first: PSG did not settle for just having possession of the ball. He continued to own the midfield, playing more and winning more tackles, but now being faster in attack to try to catch Real’s defense off guard. That’s how the best chances were born with Mbappé: a shot inside the area and a penalty conceded, which Messi missed.

Neymar returns from injury and misses great chance

Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The number 10 entered the field for the first time since the ankle injury he suffered in November. Even without the ideal pace of play, he was more inventive than Di María and matched Messi better in the twenty minutes he played. He had the game ball on his right foot, but he ran out of angle on the baseline and missed it. He was once again “saved” by Mbappé’s great goal in the last play of the match.

Courtois did his best and avoids wide defeat

Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Belgian goalkeeper was the one who worked the most at the Parc des Princes: he caught a ball face to face with Mbappé at the beginning of the game, made a cinema save in a kick by the same Mbappé after the break and even took a penalty taken by Lionel Messi (that’s all !). Even when he missed going out of goal, he recovered in time to stop Nuno Mendes’ long shot on the rebound. He took the goal between his legs on the last move, but was left short in the play.

Hakimi keeps Vinicius Jr. in his pocket

Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Real Madrid’s great hope, Vinicius Jr. had a bad performance in Paris and was canceled by the great game of the side Hakimi. In general, nothing worked right in Real Madrid’s attack, which still had Benzema missing and Marco Asensio completely lost. Rodrygo tried something in the second half, but he was also discreet.