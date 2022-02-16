check out the RPG patch 1.5 changes

CDPR took advantage of the Cyberpunk 2077 live to show the main changes on the way to the RPG. With the release of patch 1.5 this Tuesday (15th), players will be able to enjoy a redistribution of skill points in the skill tree and will have access to a busier Night City thanks to the additional content.

The “reset” idea will be a way for the community to take better advantage of the changes applied to the title. The skills will be reworked, that is, nothing fairer than giving players the chance to make wiser choices, regardless of where in the story they are. Check out:

Skill Tree: the skill tree will undergo a rework and players will be able to redistribute their points;

It is now possible to reject non-essential holocalls;

More romantic interactions with Panam, Kerry, River and Judy added;

Some advantages of Cyberpunk 2077 have been removed to make the game more balanced;

The Stealth rating will now be called Ninjutsu;

Bonuses are now dynamic for 200% Efficiency, Field Tech, and Next Generation — also available for gear already created;

V’s followers will now take a more active role in combat. This way, they will be more accurate when using weapons, but they can also be defeated and temporarily disabled after a certain amount of damage;

Residents of Night City will have better interactions with events — particularly chaotic ones — taking place on the streets. They will start looking for cover in the event of an exchange of fire, for example;

NPCs will also react to player actions, meaning if you get into trouble, one of them might pull out a gun while the rest flee the fray;

Cyberpunk 2077 traffic and map changes:

Driving motorcycles and cars is easier and more responsive. Vehicles will also have better braking systems, improved engine simulation and better gearshift behavior;

In traffic, drivers can attack or flee if they feel threatened;

Now, the time-selection tools only change the shift from afternoon to night;

On the map, icons have been reshaped for players to identify main and side quests;

For the financial system to function at its best, Cyberpunk 2077’s jobs will be more rewarding. This will impact the price charged on cars, which will be cheaper;

Customization will make characters look more natural;

There are more options of apartments available for rent, each one with particularities consistent with the neighborhood where they are located;

In apartments, new interactions will be implemented, such as playing guitar, listening to music and organizing equipment and weapons in the chest;

The big news of update 1.5 is for the arrival of the native version of Cyberpunk 2077 to PS5 and Xbox Series:

On PS5, DualSense will be used to send text messages and voices to V’s mind;

Also on PS5, the version will have two resolution options: Performance Mode at 4K/60 FPS — with small frame drops — and Ray Tracing Mode, at 4K/30 FPS.

Transferring saved games from PS4 to PS5 has been implemented;

If you want to check out all the patch notes, it’s a good idea to check the Cyberpunk 2077 official website for more information.

CDPR shows off Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on PS5

Patch 1.5 is now available on PS5 and will apply a number of graphical, performance and gameplay improvements to Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5. CDPR showed these changes in action during the live stream this Tuesday (15). Look!