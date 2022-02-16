Child missing for more than 2 years is found alive under stairs

Missing since 2019, six-year-old Paislee Shultis was found alive, in a “small, cold and damp room” under a staircase in a house located three hours from where she disappeared. The girl was found last Monday (14), in the city of Saugerties, in New York, in the United States.

According to local police, the girl, who was four years old when she disappeared, was found in good health. She is back in the custody of her legal guardian.

understand the case

Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, are Paislee’s biological parents but do not have custody of the girl. They were accused of interfering in custody and jeopardizing the well-being of a child.

After receiving a tip that the child might be being held in a hidden location in Saugerties, US authorities obtained a search warrant for the property.

Upon arrival at the scene, the home’s owner, Kirk Jr.’s father, denied having seen the girl since she disappeared on July 13, 2019. During the search of the house, agents noticed that the basement stairs were strange. and when they analyzed it with a flashlight, they realized that they were false steps. When they were removed, Paislee and Kimberly were found inside a small makeshift room.

In addition to his son, Kirk Shultis was also accused of interfering with first-degree custody and endangering a child’s well-being. Kirk Jr. and his father were indicted and released with orders to stay away from the girl. Cooper, meanwhile, was indicted and remains in prison as she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

know more

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Hundreds of dead birds suddenly fall from the sky in Mexico

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat