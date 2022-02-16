Child missing for two years is found alive under stairs – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: reproduction / ABC News / Saugerties Police Dept









Paislee was hiding in a space under a false step



A missing child was found in a space under a ladder after two years of searching. Paislee Shultis, who was 4 years old, was in a house three hours from where she was last seen on July 13, 2019, in the town of Saugerties in the Hudson River Valley, New York State (USA). According to ABC News, the space was “small, cold and wet”.

Biological parents Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, did not have custody of the girl. The couple was accused of jeopardizing the child’s health and well-being.

Local police explained that Paislee was healthy and was turned over to her legal guardian.

After receiving a tip, the police obtained a search warrant and proceeded to the house in Saugerties. Arriving at the property, Kirk Shultis said he hadn’t seen the girl since she disappeared. However, almost an hour after searching, the police realized that something was wrong with the basement stairs. Taking a flashlight, they realized that the steps were fake and removed them. The child was hidden in a small room.

In addition to Kirk Shultis, his 57-year-old father was also indicted for the crime. Despite this, they were released and can no longer approach the child. Kimberly already had an open warrant, she was indicted and remains in detention.

The property where the child was held was searched a few times, but they always denied knowing the whereabouts of the girl.

The police continue to investigate the case and other people may be arrested.