Commissioner is injured and 3 are arrested in confusion; Look

A flight bound for Cayenne, the capital of French Guiana, ended in a general fight between passengers and three men were arrested. Images shared on social media capture the moment of confusion, which took place on Friday (11).

In the images, the disagreement begins when a man in a white shirt confronts another man, this one dressed in a gray jacket, next to one of the aircraft’s windows.

Seconds later, it is no longer possible to specify who is involved in the fight and who is trying to separate, and confusion becomes general. The reason for the fight was not disclosed by Air Caraibes, the company responsible for the Airbus A350-1000 flight TX-570.

“One flight attendant was injured. Some customers helped our crew to contain this situation, the consequences of which could have been serious”, said Eric Michel, vice president general of the airline, in a press release.

According to the newspaper La1ere, three men were arrested at Féliz Eboué airport, where they were taken into police custody. “The fact was regrettable, which could lead the accused to serve up to three years in prison,” said prosecutor Samuel Finieliz, to the newspaper.

Air Caraibes said it will investigate the reason for the fight.