compare game on PS4 and PS5 after patch

CD Projekt RED last Tuesday released an update for Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.5 brought the long-awaited version of the futuristic RPG to next-gen consoles, and as usual, performance analysts are comparing the visuals by placing the PS4 and PS5 editions side by side.

To show the community how the improvements impacted the game, YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits used the following settings to produce a video:

PS4 : 1080p/30FPS;

PS4 Pro : 1224p/30FPS;

PS5: 4K/60 FPS in Performance Mode and 4K/30 FPS in Ray Tracing Mode;

Compare how the PS4 and PS5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are different after the patch:

The first point raised by the analyst was the following: despite the site attesting to a dynamic resolution of 2160p on the PS5, most of the time the game is displayed in 1440p. However, the update in shadows and lighting and also in loading time were notable, even when taking into account the previous result via backwards compatibility on the console.

After the patch, the experience was more solid across all platforms. The PS5 now features improved distance detail processing, texture improvements, and while ray tracing runs smoothly on next-gen hardware, it doesn’t simulate all the lighting effects and reflections possible in the setting.

According to the content creator, frame rates are more stable, however, as can be seen in the video, drops can occur during cinematics. On PS4, these problems are still visible, but in the opinion of the channel owner, “if Cyberpunk 2077 had been released in these conditions a year ago, things would have been very different”.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a free trial available on the PS Store for PS5

Want to test these improvements in Cyberpunk 2077 in the best way? CDPR has released a free demo on the PS Store for PS5 owners to get a taste of what the next-gen RPG is like. See more details here!