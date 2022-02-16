Constantino criticizes patrol over memes about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia: ‘The old press is dead’

Commentators of Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program analyzed the repercussion of memes on the internet that dealt with an alleged interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Photo: Alan Santos/PR President Jair Bolsonaro was the subject of internet memes regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders with Ukraine



THE North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) identified the demobilization of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Evidence points to a diplomatic solution and the solution came to be recognized, coincidentally or not, simultaneously with the arrival of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on an official visit to the Russia. The president was received with the honors of a head of state after more than 15 hours of travel between Brasilia and Moscow. The trip comes amid international tension as the Russian country threatens to enter an armed conflict with Ukraine. Itamaraty instructed Bolsonaro not to comment on the possibility of a war between the countries, unless the matter is addressed by the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Allies of the head of the Brazilian federal executive associate the meeting between the representatives with the retreat of Russian troops on the border with Ukrainian territory.

During your speech to the program 3 in 1from Jovem Pan, the commentator Rodrigo Constantino criticized the investigation carried out by the press in the memes that attributed to Bolsonaro the responsibility for the retreat of Russian troops near the border with the Republic. Ukraine. “[Vejo] with lots of fun [a patrulha da imprensa com os memes envolvendo o presidente Bolsonaro]. Lots of fun and a certain melancholy to see that the old press, with rare and honorable exceptions, is dead. Meme check? Has the class not learned yet? Ricardo Salles at the top of the trend, Nobel Prize for Bolsonaro and journalist having to justify that Putin decided to retreat before Bolsonaro arrived, which gives even more powers to the president. The approach alone made Putin change his mind?”, he analyzed. Constantino also assessed that the creation of narratives by “militant media that make desperate opposition” is something dangerous.