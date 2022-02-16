Corinthians discloses related to face So Bernardo with embezzlement; see list

Corinthians carried out its last preparatory work for the duel with São Bernardo, valid for the seventh round of Paulistão, which takes place this Wednesday. Therefore, Timão released the list of related for the game with 24 names – see below.

Once again, Corinthians will be led by Fernando Lázaro. The coach, who took over on an interim basis after Sylvinho’s resignation, has his main players for the match. Fagner, who felt his thigh against Mirassol, was related normally.

The main lack of Timão is the attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira. The shirt 38 tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic already under the care of the medical department. Bruno Melowho went through personal problems, remains out.

In addition to those mentioned above, four more names remain outside: goalkeepers Carlos Miguel and Guilherme, defenders Robson Bambu and Danilo Avelar, attacking midfielder Ruan Oliveira and striker Jonathan Cafu. The current squad, according to the club itself, has 32 players.

Corinthians and São Bernardo face each other on Wednesday night. At Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the seventh round of the group stage of the 2022 Paulista Championship, the ball rolls at 21:30. Timão seeks the third consecutive victory.

See the complete list of Corinthians related

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

See more at: Related List, Corinthians x So Bernardo FC, Campeonato Paulista, Fagner and Gabriel Pereira.