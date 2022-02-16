Corinthians ends its preparation for the game against So Bernardo; see probable escalation

This Tuesday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians finished preparing to face São Bernardo. The game will be held at Neo Química Arena, valid for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship, starting at 9:30 pm.

As usual, Corinthians players started the work day with a warm-up in Field 1. Under the command of interim coach Fernando Lázaro, the team played a tactical confrontation in a small space. Before finishing the preparation, Lázaro carried out a tactical positioning work and also promoted a series of repetitions aiming at offensive and defensive dead balls.

For this Thursday’s match, Fernando Lázaro will have the absence of Gabriel Pereira. Shirt 38 tested positive for Covid-19 and was left out of the related list. He is asymptomatic and isolated.

On the other hand, Fagner has recovered from thigh pain and is going to the game normally. The right-back was listed alongside 23 other names.

Therefore, Lázaro has his main players for the match. A possible Corinthians then has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Paulinho and Willian; Roger Guedes.

